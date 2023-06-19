Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AltynGold plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBGR   GB00BMH19X50

ALTYNGOLD PLC

(GBGR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:40:30 2023-06-19 am EDT
115.00 GBX   -8.37%
AltynGold gold grades down in first quarter despite production rise

06/19/2023 | 06:10am EDT
(Alliance News) - AltynGold PLC on Monday said gold grades were down in the first quarter as revenue also fell.

The London-based mining, exploration and development company, with assets in Kazakhstan, said the average grade of gold produced during the first quarter of 2023 was 1.90 grams per tonne, down 6.4% from 2.03 grams per tonne in the first quarter of 2022.

Revenue fell 22% to USD11.2 million, from USD14.4 million the year prior, as a result of reduced volumes due to maintenance at its crushing facility.

The firm noted that it is expanding its processing capacity by 1.0 million tonnes per year, with the expanded capacity anticipated to be in effect by the first quarter of 2024.

The company said ore mined during the period increased 4.0% to 139,837 tonnes, from 134,461 tonnes a year ago, however, contained gold remained flat at 8,869 tonnes, compared to 8,841 tonnes. AltynGold noted that ore mined increased by 17% from 118,600 tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2022, which it said was an "abnormally low level", due to extreme weather.

AltynGold noted that ore milled fell by 23% to 117,235 tonnes, from 151,431 tonnes.

AltynGold shares fell 8.4% to 115.00 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 62,0 M - -
Net income 2022 13,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44,0 M 44,0 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 426
Free-Float 33,5%
Managers and Directors
Aidar Kanatovich Assaubayev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajinder Basra Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kanat Shaikhanovich Assaubayev Non-Independent Chairman
Vladimir Shkolnik Independent Non-Executive Director
Ashar Qureshi Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTYNGOLD PLC52.12%44
BHP GROUP LIMITED1.73%161 387
RIO TINTO PLC-8.59%114 971
GLENCORE PLC-13.95%74 284
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-3.09%41 148
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.16%39 591
