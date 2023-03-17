Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  AltynGold plc
  News
  Summary
    GBGR   GB00BMH19X50

ALTYNGOLD PLC

(GBGR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:17 2023-03-17 pm EDT
135.25 GBX   +7.55%
Petra Diamonds sells more diamonds amid price growth

03/17/2023 | 04:54pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday, Augmentum Fintech and Tap Global on Monday, and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

AltynGold PLC - London-based mining, exploration and development company, with assets in Kazakhstan - Reports fourth quarter revenue of USD14.5 million, down from USD14.7 million in the third quarter. Ore mined in fourth quarter falls 9.6% to 118,629 tonnes from 131,204 tonnes a quarter ago. Contained gold however increases 2.0% to 9,324 ounces from 9,144 ounces, as average gold grade improves to 2.49 grammes per tonne from 2.11 grammes per tonne. Gold poured however decreases 6.1% to 8,259oz from 8,799oz.

----------

Augmentum Fintech PLC - Fintech-focused investor - and Tap Global Group PLC - offers regulated crypto app that helps bridge gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology by providing fiat banking and crypto settlement services - Note no material impact from Silicon Valley Bank. Augmentum has no direct exposure to SVB UK or to its US-based parent company or any Silicon Valley Bank affiliate entity. Tap Global also says has no exposure to the bank or any of its affiliates.

----------

Britvic PLC - Hemel Hempstead, England-based drinks company - Confirms April 18 as leaving date for Chief Financial Officer Joanne Wilson. Says process of appointing a new CFO is well underway. In November, London-based communications, advertising and public relations firm WPP PLC appointed Wilson as CFO, starting in the first half of 2023.

----------

Capital For Colleagues PLC - Wiltshire, England-based investment vehicle focused on employee-owned businesses - Leads investment of GBP8.0 million into an investment round by Morris Commercial Ltd, a new portfolio company. Morris Commercial is a UK-based automotive engineering and manufacturing start-up, focused on innovation and creation of "desirable" carbon neutral transport, Capital For Colleagues explains. Morris Commercial Chief Executive Officer Qu Li says: "With this new investment, we will be able to accelerate product development and take the Morris JE to market." Morris JE, an electric van, is Morris Commercial's initial product.

----------

Metal Tiger PLC - Winchester, England-based investor in natural resources opportunities - Notes interim results of mineral exploration company Cobre Ltd, in which it holds a 19% interest, for the six months to December 31. Cobre's pretax loss narrows to AUD749,493 from AUD3.7 million a year prior. Share of equity accounted losses reduce to AUD170,656 from AUD1.3 million, while it posts no fair value loss on loan with joint venture compared to a loss of AUD1.6 million a year ago. "Cobre is now able to fully exploit the exploration potential of the extensive 5,384 square kilometres license package in Botswana," Cobre says.

----------

Petra Diamonds Ltd - South Africa and Tanzania-focused diamond miner - Posts USD72.1 million via diamond sales in tender 4 of financial 2023, up from USD42.3 million in tender 3. Diamond sales rise 66% to 505,398 carats from 305,366 in tender 3. Average diamond carat price grows 3.6% to USD143 per carat from USD138. Petra Diamonds cites recovery from Covid in China as positive impact on diamond prices.

----------

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC - Leeds, England-based investment company focused on the renewable energy sector - Net asset value per share as at December 31 declines 15% to 178.44 pence per share from 210.60p a year prior, citing interest rates, Covid in China and European windfall taxes. NAV total return is negative 7.3%, underperforming against its benchmark, the S&P Global Clean Energy Index, which posts a positive return of 6.6%. A year ago, Premier Miton's NAV total return was positive 20%, which had outperformed the S&P Global Clean Energy Index which had returned negative 23%. Premier Miton declares a net dividend of 7.00p per share for 2022, unchanged from 2021. Despite this, says that the underlying earnings performance of the majority of its holdings has been strong, and expecs this to continue in the short to medium term. "We expect European power prices should remain elevated as the EU withdraws from its dependence on Russian natural gas," company says.

----------

Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC - London-based cryptocurrency researcher and investor - Notes subsidiary Clear Leisure 2017 Ltd will start efforts to collect an award payment of EUR6.2 million regarding a November ruling in Venice, Italy against the former management team and internal audit committee of Sipiem in Liquidazione SRL. An appeal by Sipiem, launched in December, is still ongoing. "The company's legal advisors believe that the next hearing to be set will be the final hearing for the appeals," Quantum says.

----------

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTYNGOLD PLC 7.55% 135.25 Delayed Quote.52.42%
AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC -3.06% 88.8 Delayed Quote.-18.58%
BRITVIC PLC -1.34% 849 Delayed Quote.10.75%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.33% 431.91 Real-time Quote.-5.81%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.20% 1916.28 Real-time Quote.-2.42%
METAL TIGER PLC -1.03% 7.7 Delayed Quote.-40.15%
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED 0.00% 73 Delayed Quote.-23.16%
PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES TRUST PLC -1.08% 137.5 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC -1.88% 104.5 Delayed Quote.3.40%
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC 9.09% 1.8 Delayed Quote.46.67%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.19% 140.02 Real-time Quote.-8.28%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 0.75% 608.0014 Real-time Quote.1.66%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -6.85% 114.5238 Real-time Quote.-41.32%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WPP PLC -2.51% 916 Delayed Quote.14.56%
Financials
Sales 2021 50,3 M - -
Net income 2021 18,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45,0 M 45,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 413
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart ALTYNGOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
AltynGold plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTYNGOLD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aidar Kanatovich Assaubayev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajinder Basra Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kanat Shaikhanovich Assaubayev Non-Independent Chairman
Vladimir Shkolnik Independent Non-Executive Director
Ashar Qureshi Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTYNGOLD PLC52.42%42
BHP GROUP LIMITED-4.91%146 079
RIO TINTO PLC-8.92%108 232
GLENCORE PLC-23.39%64 384
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-6.65%39 579
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-23.40%36 422