Petra Diamonds sells more diamonds amid price growth

The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday, Augmentum Fintech and Tap Global on Monday:

AltynGold PLC - London-based mining, exploration and development company, with assets in Kazakhstan - Reports fourth quarter revenue of USD14.5 million, down from USD14.7 million in the third quarter. Ore mined in fourth quarter falls 9.6% to 118,629 tonnes from 131,204 tonnes a quarter ago. Contained gold however increases 2.0% to 9,324 ounces from 9,144 ounces, as average gold grade improves to 2.49 grammes per tonne from 2.11 grammes per tonne. Gold poured however decreases 6.1% to 8,259oz from 8,799oz.

Augmentum Fintech PLC - Fintech-focused investor - and Tap Global Group PLC - offers regulated crypto app that helps bridge gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology by providing fiat banking and crypto settlement services - Note no material impact from Silicon Valley Bank. Augmentum has no direct exposure to SVB UK or to its US-based parent company or any Silicon Valley Bank affiliate entity. Tap Global also says has no exposure to the bank or any of its affiliates.

Britvic PLC - Hemel Hempstead, England-based drinks company - Confirms April 18 as leaving date for Chief Financial Officer Joanne Wilson. Says process of appointing a new CFO is well underway. In November, London-based communications, advertising and public relations firm WPP PLC appointed Wilson as CFO, starting in the first half of 2023.

Capital For Colleagues PLC - Wiltshire, England-based investment vehicle focused on employee-owned businesses - Leads investment of GBP8.0 million into an investment round by Morris Commercial Ltd, a new portfolio company. Morris Commercial is a UK-based automotive engineering and manufacturing start-up, focused on innovation and creation of "desirable" carbon neutral transport, Capital For Colleagues explains. Morris Commercial Chief Executive Officer Qu Li says: "With this new investment, we will be able to accelerate product development and take the Morris JE to market." Morris JE, an electric van, is Morris Commercial's initial product.

Metal Tiger PLC - Winchester, England-based investor in natural resources opportunities - Notes interim results of mineral exploration company Cobre Ltd, in which it holds a 19% interest, for the six months to December 31. Cobre's pretax loss narrows to AUD749,493 from AUD3.7 million a year prior. Share of equity accounted losses reduce to AUD170,656 from AUD1.3 million, while it posts no fair value loss on loan with joint venture compared to a loss of AUD1.6 million a year ago. "Cobre is now able to fully exploit the exploration potential of the extensive 5,384 square kilometres license package in Botswana," Cobre says.

Petra Diamonds Ltd - South Africa and Tanzania-focused diamond miner - Posts USD72.1 million via diamond sales in tender 4 of financial 2023, up from USD42.3 million in tender 3. Diamond sales rise 66% to 505,398 carats from 305,366 in tender 3. Average diamond carat price grows 3.6% to USD143 per carat from USD138. Petra Diamonds cites recovery from Covid in China as positive impact on diamond prices.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC - Leeds, England-based investment company focused on the renewable energy sector - Net asset value per share as at December 31 declines 15% to 178.44 pence per share from 210.60p a year prior, citing interest rates, Covid in China and European windfall taxes. NAV total return is negative 7.3%, underperforming against its benchmark, the S&P Global Clean Energy Index, which posts a positive return of 6.6%. A year ago, Premier Miton's NAV total return was positive 20%, which had outperformed the S&P Global Clean Energy Index which had returned negative 23%. Premier Miton declares a net dividend of 7.00p per share for 2022, unchanged from 2021. Despite this, says that the underlying earnings performance of the majority of its holdings has been strong, and expecs this to continue in the short to medium term. "We expect European power prices should remain elevated as the EU withdraws from its dependence on Russian natural gas," company says.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC - London-based cryptocurrency researcher and investor - Notes subsidiary Clear Leisure 2017 Ltd will start efforts to collect an award payment of EUR6.2 million regarding a November ruling in Venice, Italy against the former management team and internal audit committee of Sipiem in Liquidazione SRL. An appeal by Sipiem, launched in December, is still ongoing. "The company's legal advisors believe that the next hearing to be set will be the final hearing for the appeals," Quantum says.

