Aluflexpack : Annual Report 2022 has been published!

We are proudly announcing that our Annual report 2022 has been published!

You can find it on the following link: Annual report 2022

Aluflexpack AG: Solid results in 2022 confirm growth trajectory

Audited full-year net sales increased by 34.2% to €357.0m in 2022 (2021: €266.1m), 27.9% organic[1]

Increase in EBITDA before special effects (SE) to €46.6m in 2022 (2021: €41.8m)[2]

Operating cash flow of €14.7m in 2022 (2021: €38.3m) negatively impacted by trade working capital increase

Peak of organic capex cycle passed - significant drop in organic investments in 2023

Confirmed outlook for 2023: net sales of €390-430m and EBITDA before special effects of €50-55m

Johannes Steurer, the Group's CEO, said: "Geopolitical and macroeconomic developments have made 2022 a challenging year for the global economy. The Group has demonstrated its ability to overcome these challenges by drawing upon its great spirit of togetherness and proactiveness. As a result, our business performed solidly and achieved double-digit organic growth. With the 3-WIN 2025 strategy announced last year, we're paving the way for the Group's next growth phase."

[1] Organic net sales equal Group net sales less net sales from the Turkish subsidiary Teko, which was acquired on 12 May 2022, adjusting for the acquisition. From May to December 2022, the effects from the consolidation of Teko on the Group's net sales amounted to €16.6m.

[2] EBITDA before special effects (SE) refers to operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation adjusted for costs and gains considered by management to be non-recurring and/or non-operational. A detailed reconciliation can be found on pages 54-57 of the 2022 Annual Report.