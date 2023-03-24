Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Aluflexpack AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFP   CH0453226893

ALUFLEXPACK AG

(AFP)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  10:56:47 2023-03-24 am EDT
17.96 CHF   +1.70%
12:09pAluflexpack : Annual Report 2022 has been published!
PU
03/23Aluflexpack Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Earnings
MT
03/23Aluflexpack : Full year 2022 results presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aluflexpack : Annual Report 2022 has been published!

03/24/2023 | 12:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

24.03.2023.

Annual Report 2022 has been published!

We are proudly announcing that our Annual report 2022 has been published!

You can find it on the following link: Annual report 2022

Aluflexpack AG: Solid results in 2022 confirm growth trajectory

  • Audited full-year net sales increased by 34.2% to €357.0m in 2022 (2021: €266.1m), 27.9% organic[1]
  • Increase in EBITDA before special effects (SE) to €46.6m in 2022 (2021: €41.8m)[2]
  • Operating cash flow of €14.7m in 2022 (2021: €38.3m) negatively impacted by trade working capital increase
  • Peak of organic capex cycle passed - significant drop in organic investments in 2023
  • Confirmed outlook for 2023: net sales of €390-430m and EBITDA before special effects of €50-55m

Johannes Steurer, the Group's CEO, said: "Geopolitical and macroeconomic developments have made 2022 a challenging year for the global economy. The Group has demonstrated its ability to overcome these challenges by drawing upon its great spirit of togetherness and proactiveness. As a result, our business performed solidly and achieved double-digit organic growth. With the 3-WIN 2025 strategy announced last year, we're paving the way for the Group's next growth phase."

Ad hoc announcement

Full year 2022 results presentation

[1] Organic net sales equal Group net sales less net sales from the Turkish subsidiary Teko, which was acquired on 12 May 2022, adjusting for the acquisition. From May to December 2022, the effects from the consolidation of Teko on the Group's net sales amounted to €16.6m.

[2] EBITDA before special effects (SE) refers to operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation adjusted for costs and gains considered by management to be non-recurring and/or non-operational. A detailed reconciliation can be found on pages 54-57 of the 2022 Annual Report.

Share the story

Attachments

Disclaimer

Aluflexpack AG published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 16:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALUFLEXPACK AG
12:09pAluflexpack : Annual Report 2022 has been published!
PU
03/23Aluflexpack Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Earnings
MT
03/23Aluflexpack : Full year 2022 results presentation
PU
03/22Aluflexpack : Test file 2025
PU
02/15Aluflexpack AG Reports Preliminary Unaudited Net Sales Results for the Year Ending 31 D..
CI
01/18Aluflexpack Raises FY22 Guidance On Better-than-expected Business In December 2022
MT
01/18Aluflexpack Ag Raises Sales Guidance for the Full-Year 2022
CI
2022Aluflexpack : Q3 Earnings Release
PU
2022Aluflexpack : Sustainability report 2021 is published!
PU
2022Aluflexpack AG Appoints Andreas Streit Head of Sustainability
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALUFLEXPACK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 353 M 385 M 385 M
Net income 2022 9,50 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net Debt 2022 94,1 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 307 M 334 M 334 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 462
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart ALUFLEXPACK AG
Duration : Period :
Aluflexpack AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUFLEXPACK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,75 €
Average target price 24,00 €
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johannes Steurer Chief Executive Officer
Lukas Kothbauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Ohneberg Chairman
Jens Christian Lamprecht Head-Operations
Christian Hosp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUFLEXPACK AG0.00%334
BALL CORPORATION2.72%16 515
AMCOR PLC-8.98%15 783
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-6.28%13 759
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-6.01%9 208
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.12.57%8 424
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer