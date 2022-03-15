Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Aluflexpack AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFP   CH0453226893

ALUFLEXPACK AG

(AFP)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/15 10:31:22 am
15.45 CHF   +0.32%
10:32aALUFLEXPACK : Business Case Challenge – Common opportunity for joint development
PU
02/08ALUFLEXPACK : Strong sales growth of 11.1% in 2021
PU
02/07ALUFLEXPACK : EcoVadis Golden Medal Achieved!
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aluflexpack : Business Case Challenge – Common opportunity for joint development

03/15/2022 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
‹ Back to News 15.03.2022 Business Case Challenge - Common opportunity for joint development

We proudly announce that Aluflexpack Group is one of the partners of the Vienna University of Economics and Business for this year's Business Case Challengeon the topic "Sustainability and Circular economy"!

Why does Aluflexpack support this project?

As a part of this project, students are solving real-life challengesto exercise their current skillsets, integrate theory with practice, tackle real business issues, experience decision making in real-time projects and develop their creativity and critical thinking.

"On our journey we need young minds that can come up with interesting and sustainable business ideas."

Johannes Steurer, Aluflexpack Group CEO

At Aluflexpack, we believe that students have a large potential to develop business ideas that can materialise in successful endeavours. For this reason, we encourage students to apply their entrepreneurial skills by developing a sustainable and financially profitable business model in the packaging industry, which would highlight ourcommitment as a reliable brand that operates and develops in harmony with nature and society.

Aluflexpack's path - a sustainable partner of choice for the present and future

In addition to learning opportunities about our demanding and high-tech industry and providing innovative solutions for the challenges ahead, we want to show to the students who we are, what we do, which opportunities do we offer for young generations, and, most importantly, to prove our efforts and our commitment to sustainability.

This commitment of ours and the commitment of all other participants in the global economy will ensure a secure and prosperous future for the young generations, whose future is yet to come. We want to build a safe and stable path and guide them on that path through joint development projects.

Aluflexpack's dedication to sustainability

Sustainability remains a guiding principle of the corporate strategy and business model of Aluflexpack. As a producer of flexible packaging, supplying products to numerous leading companies across the globe in various industrial segments, Aluflexpack is aware of its responsibility and its economic, social and environmental impact.

Every day, Aluflexpack's products are in direct contact with food, medicine or personal care goods - with the primary purpose of protecting these goods in the best possible manner to preserve nutritional value, taste and quality for consumers and to prevent goods from being wasted.

We dedicatedly continue to work on producing the best products with the lowest possible use of resources through product development (e.g., downgauging, mono-materials, recycled content products), responsible procurement, waste management, infrastructural superiority and digitalisation in business operations, thus ensuring resource efficiency, cost optimisation, and carbon footprint reduction.

Energy efficiency is recognised as the key lever in the creation of low carbon economy. We choose to use energy from renewable sources in our production wherever this is possible - five out of eight of our production locations use solely green energy. We optimise our production to decrease energy consumption levels and avoid loss of energy.

See more at our latest Sustainability Report!

Rewards for the best

We look forward to seeing what students have prepared and to host the winners of this competition in our team during their two-month internship!

We are looking forward to joint development!

Disclaimer

Aluflexpack AG published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 14:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALUFLEXPACK AG
10:32aALUFLEXPACK : Business Case Challenge – Common opportunity for joint development
PU
02/08ALUFLEXPACK : Strong sales growth of 11.1% in 2021
PU
02/07ALUFLEXPACK : EcoVadis Golden Medal Achieved!
PU
02/04ALUFLEXPACK : joins the HolyGrail 2.0 Initiative!
PU
2021ALUFLEXPACK : “GREAT PLACE TO WORK” PROJECT
PU
2021ALUFLEXPACK : won the European Small and Mid-Cap award!
PU
2021ALUFLEXPACK : wins European Small and Mid Cap award
PU
2021Aluflexpack certified against ASI Performance and Chain of Custody Standards
PU
2021Aluflexpack AG Revises Sales Guidance for Fiscal Year 2021
CI
2021ALUFLEXPACK AG(SWX : AFP) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALUFLEXPACK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 266 M 292 M 292 M
Net income 2021 17,8 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net Debt 2021 20,0 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 259 M 285 M 285 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 324
Free-Float -
Chart ALUFLEXPACK AG
Duration : Period :
Aluflexpack AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUFLEXPACK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,98 €
Average target price 22,86 €
Spread / Average Target 52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johannes Steurer Chief Executive Officer
Lukas Kothbauer Chief Financial Officer
Jens Christian Lamprecht Head-Operations
Christian Hosp Independent Director
Markus Vischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUFLEXPACK AG-35.83%285
BALL CORPORATION-8.13%28 433
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.12.36%15 323
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-23.38%13 665
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-2.02%9 795
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-14.32%8 206