    AFP   CH0453226893

ALUFLEXPACK AG

(AFP)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:23:17 pm EDT
17.52 CHF   -6.31%
Aluflexpack : Full year 2022 results presentation
PU
Aluflexpack : Test file 2025
PU
Aluflexpack AG Reports Preliminary Unaudited Net Sales Results for the Year Ending 31 December 2022
CI
Aluflexpack : Full year 2022 results presentation

03/23/2023
Aluflexpack AG

Full Year 2022 Results Presentation

Disclaimer

The information contained in this presentation is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. The presentation may not be reproduced, published or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to any person (whether within or outside such person's organization or firm) other than its intended recipients.

The attached information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security in the United States or elsewhere and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale any securities of Aluflexpack AG (Aluflexpack, Group) in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision. No securities may be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from any issuer of such securities and that will contain detailed information about us. Any failure to comply with the restrictions set out in this paragraph may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This presentation is not an offering circular within the meaning of article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor is it a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange or a prospectus under any other applicable laws.

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result", or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the control of Aluflexpack AG (Aluflexpack, Group), that may cause Aluflexpack's business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Nothing contained in this presentation is or should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future. It is up to the recipient of the presentation to make its own assessment as to the validity of such forward- looking statements and assumptions.

The information contained in the presentation does not purport to be comprehensive. Aluflexpack undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any information contained herein or forward- looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser. Some financial information in this presentation has been rounded and, as a result, the figures shown as totals in this presentation may vary slightly from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them. While we are making great efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information, we make no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, and no reliance may be placed by any person as to the accuracy and completeness of the information provided in this presentation and we disclaim any liability for the use of it. Neither Aluflexpack nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates or advisers is under an obligation to update, correct or keep current the information contained in this presentation to which it relates or to provide the recipient of it with access to any additional information that may arise in connection with it and any opinions expressed in this presentation are subject to change.

In this presentation, we utilise certain alternative performance measures, including EBITDA, EBITDA before special effects, Operating Profit before special effects, organic growth, Working Capital ratio, and others that in each case are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These non-IFRS measures are presented as we believe that they and similar measures are widely used in the markets in which we operate as a means of evaluating a company's operating performance and financing structure. They may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and are not measurements under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles, nor should they be considered as substitutes for the information contained in the financial statements included in this presentation. For a particular definition of any of the mentioned and non-mentioned alternative performance indicators please see either notes in this presentation or definitions in our Annual Report 2022.

By receiving this Presentation, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. This Presentation does not constitute investment, legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or other advice.

THIS PRESENTATION IS NOT AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE SECURITIES OF ALUFLEXPACK AG OR THE GROUP.

2

Business & Financial

Overview 2022

Business highlights 2022

Strong performance amidst challenging market conditions

Robust business

Dynamic cost

Peak of CAPEX

3-WIN 2025

Outlook for 2023

development

structures

cycle passed

strategy

affirmed

Historically high

Dynamic cost

Good progress on

Substantial

Stability of

net sales growth

development

major on-site

progress on

business model

due to broad-

throughout the

expansion in

strategic

prevailing and net

based expansion

year

Drniš, all

roadmap to 2025

sales of € 390-

of business and

machines

430m expected

support from price

Measures to

expected to be

Achievement

increases

mitigate impact

operational by

across all targets

EBITDA before

of increased

Q2

recorded

SE targeted

costs in our

between € 50-55m

Diligent supply

business put in

Significant

chain

place

decrease in

management and

capex to net sales

strong operational

ratio targeted for

performance

2023

4

Financial highlights 2022

Strong increase in absolute EBITDA, but margin diluted by cost increases

Net sales

EBITDA before

EBITDA margin

ROCE

(2)

Leverage (3)

SE (1)

before SE (1)

+34.2%

+11.3%

270 bps lower

increase

+27.9% organic

owing to robust

growth

operational

performance

despite rising

material prices

46.6

41.8

€ 357m

37.4

€ 266m

2021

2022

2020

2021

2022

decrease as a result of higher costs and dilutive impact from pass- through achieved

15.6% 15.7%

13.0%

2020 2021 2022

due to increase of

as a result of Teko

CE following

acquisition,

major expansion

organic expansion

in Drniš

and higher TWC

2.5x

11.7%

10.3% 9.9%

0.8x

0.2x

2020

2021

2022

2020

2021

2022

Note(s): (1)

EBITDA before SE refers to EBITDA before special effects. A detailed reconciliation of the reported and adjusted figures can be found on slide 25 of this presentation.

(2)

ROCE stands for return on capital employed (CE) and refers to EBIT before SE for the last twelve months divided by capital employed, which is defined as average equity plus average net financial debt for the last twelve months.

5

(3)

Leverage defined as net debt divided by EBITDA before SE. The EBITDA contribution of the newly acquired Turkish subsidiary Teko is included as if the transaction would have taken place on 1 January 2022.

Disclaimer

Aluflexpack AG published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Aluflexpack : Full year 2022 results presentation
Aluflexpack : Test file 2025
Financials
Sales 2022 353 M 381 M 381 M
Net income 2022 9,50 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net Debt 2022 94,1 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 304 M 328 M 328 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 462
Free-Float 42,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Johannes Steurer Chief Executive Officer
Lukas Kothbauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Ohneberg Chairman
Jens Christian Lamprecht Head-Operations
Christian Hosp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUFLEXPACK AG5.89%328
BALL CORPORATION2.99%16 559
AMCOR PLC-9.24%15 739
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-5.71%13 842
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-5.23%9 284
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.12.15%8 438
