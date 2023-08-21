Aluflexpack AG
Interim Report
Half year 2023
2
INTERIM REPORT HY 2023
HALF YEAR 2023
Aluflexpack AG - Key Figures
For the six months ended 30 June,
(financial figures in €m)1
2023
2022
yoy change
Net sales
190.8
164.8
15.8%
Net sales excluding IAS 29
195.5
/
/
EBITDA (reported)
EBITDA before special effects (SE)
24.8
24.3
2.0%
EBITDA margin before SE (%)
12.7%
14.7%
/
EBITDA (reported)
24.8
27.5
-9.7%
EBITDA (reported)
Operating profit before SE
14.6
13.7
6.2%
Operating profit margin before SE (%)
7.4%
8.3%
/
Operating profit (EBIT reported)
12.2
15.9
-23.6%
Profit for the period (before minorities)
1.3
8.3
-84.1%
Cash flow from operating activities
8.2
8.4
-3.0%
Cash flow from investing activities
-14.8
-59.4
-75.1%
Cash flow from financing activities
19.4
62.0
-68.7%
Equity ratio (%)
Net debt (cash)
Total assets
ROCE
Employees
40.8%
42.9%
/
136.6
123.8
10.3%
459.1
448.0
2.5%
8.9%
9.4%
/
1,584
1,537
3.1%
1 A detailed reconciliation of the reported figures and figures before special effects, as well as an overview of alternative performance measures used, can be found on pages 18-21. Balance sheet figures as well as the total number of employees refer to end-of-period figures for 2022.
3INTERIM REPORT HY 2023
Organic net sales growth
H1 2023
+12.3%
H1 EBITDA before SE
(in €m)
24
25
21
17
14
11
7
8
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Capital expenditure
in H1 2023
€15.1m
Net debt to EBITDA
LTM June 2023
H1 net sales
(in €m)
165
191
101
116
127
77
85
70
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
H1 EBITDA margin before SE
10.3% 11.7% 13.1%13.8%15.0% 16.9% 14.7%12.7%
2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
ROCE LTM June
10.7%
11.7%
8.9%
6.4%
8.2%
9.4%
2.7%
4.7%
2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Equity ratio June 2023
2.9x 40.8%
All production sites and laboratories of Aluflexpack Group are equipped with the state-of-the-art machinery and devices. Quality control is an integral part of our production process, ensuring that the highest quality standards are met!
5INTERIM REPORT HY 2023
Table of Contents
Letter to shareholders
6
Financial overview
10
Earnings
10
Cash flow statement
15
Balance sheet
16
Supplemental financial information
18
Condensed consolidated interim financial
statements (unaudited)
22
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Aluflexpack AG published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 05:24:03 UTC.