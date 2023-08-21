Aluflexpack AG is a Switzerland-based packaging company specialized in flexible packaging manufacturing. It laminates, lacquers, extrudes, prints, slits, embosses, punches and forms aluminum and plastics to flexible packaging covering the whole supply chain from an idea to the final product. The Company provides with a wide range of customizable products and related services a range of industries, including food, nonfood, pet food and pharmaceuticals. Its products offering includes cups, lids, aluminum foil, pouches, containers, wrapping and flexible packaging. The Company is part of the Montana Tech Components AG Group and is active in Europe with different production plants and logistics hubs.