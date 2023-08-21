Aluflexpack AG
H1 2023 Results Presentation
Business & Financial
Overview
Business highlights H1 2023
Delivering solid performance in challenging market environment
Continued broad-
based growth
Net sales growth across all end markets as a result of robust business development and cost pass through mechanisms
Solid operational performance
Market dynamics
Soft demand in Europe due to subdued consumer sentiment as a result of loss of purchasing power
Destocking of
customers
Ramp-up in Drniš
3-WIN 2025
commenced
strategy
All machines
Sustainability
operational; final
strategy
quality testings in
formalised; offical
process
committment to
SBTi
Focus on large-
scale
Further progress
commerical
on
production in the
automatisation,
months ahead
innovation,
product
development and internationalisation strategy
Outlook 2023
Net sales excluding IAS 29
of € 390-430m expected (1)
EBITDA before SE targeted between €50-55m
Note(s): (1) As of 30 June 2022, Aluflexpack is required to apply IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" for its oper ations in Türkiye. The application of IAS 29 includes adoption of IAS 21 "Effects of Change in Foreign Exchange
Rates". Further clarification can be found on slide 26 of this presentation.
Financial highlights H1 2023
Robust earnings and significant reduction in Capex
Net sales (1)
EBITDA before
EBITDA margin
Capex-to-net-
Leverage (4)
SE (2)
before SE (2)
sales ratio (3)
+15.8%
+2.0%
210 bps
lower
increase
of which 12.3%
thanks to robust
decrease due to
owing to
as a result of
organic growth
operational
dilutive effect of
finalisation of the
investments and
performance
higher cost base
major expansion
higher TWC
€ 196m excluding
and negative
in Drniš
IAS 29
material phasing
impact
24.3
24.8
16.9%
25.2%
2.9x
21.4
2.5x
14.7%
€ 191m
12.7%
16.7%
€ 165m
7.9%
0.8x
H1
H1
H1
H1
H1
H1
H1
H1
H1
2021
2022
LTM
H1 2023
H1 2022
2021
2022
2023
2021
2022
2023
2021
2022
2023
6/2023
Note(s): (1) As of 30 June 2022, Aluflexpack is required to apply IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" for its operations in Türkiye. The application of IAS 29 includes adoption of IAS 21 "Effects of Change in Foreign Exchange Rates". A detailed reconciliation of reported and adjusted figures can be found on slide 25 of this presentation. Organic net sales equal Group reported net sales less net sales from Turkish subsidiary Teko, which was acquired on 12 May 2022. From January to June 2023 the effects of
consolidation of Teko on Group's reported net sales amounted to € 10.4m. (2) EBITDA before SE refers to EBITDA before special effects. EBITDA margin before SE is calculated as EBITDA before SE divided by net sales excluding IAS 29. (3) Capex-to-net-sales ratio
is defined as payments made for purchase of property plant and equipment (PPE) and intangible assets divided by net sales. (4) Leverage defined as net debt divided by LTM EBITDA before SE.
