Aluflexpack AG

Interim Report

Half year 2023

2

INTERIM REPORT HY 2023

HALF YEAR 2023

Aluflexpack AG - Key Figures

For the six months ended 30 June,

(financial figures in €m)1

2023

2022

yoy change

Net sales

190.8

164.8

15.8%

Net sales excluding IAS 29

195.5

/

/

EBITDA (reported)

EBITDA before special effects (SE)

24.8

24.3

2.0%

EBITDA margin before SE (%)

12.7%

14.7%

/

EBITDA (reported)

24.8

27.5

-9.7%

EBITDA (reported)

Operating profit before SE

14.6

13.7

6.2%

Operating profit margin before SE (%)

7.4%

8.3%

/

Operating profit (EBIT reported)

12.2

15.9

-23.6%

Profit for the period (before minorities)

1.3

8.3

-84.1%

Cash flow from operating activities

8.2

8.4

-3.0%

Cash flow from investing activities

-14.8

-59.4

-75.1%

Cash flow from financing activities

19.4

62.0

-68.7%

Equity ratio (%)

Net debt (cash)

Total assets

ROCE

Employees

40.8%

42.9%

/

136.6

123.8

10.3%

459.1

448.0

2.5%

8.9%

9.4%

/

1,584

1,537

3.1%

1 A detailed reconciliation of the reported figures and figures before special effects, as well as an overview of alternative performance measures used, can be found on pages 18-21. Balance sheet figures as well as the total number of employees refer to end-of-period figures for 2022.

3INTERIM REPORT HY 2023

Organic net sales growth

H1 2023

+12.3%

H1 EBITDA before SE

(in €m)

24

25

21

17

14

11

7

8

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Capital expenditure

in H1 2023

€15.1m

Net debt to EBITDA

LTM June 2023

H1 net sales

(in €m)

165

191

101

116

127

77

85

70

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

H1 EBITDA margin before SE

10.3% 11.7% 13.1%13.8%15.0% 16.9% 14.7%12.7%

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

ROCE LTM June

10.7%

11.7%

8.9%

6.4%

8.2%

9.4%

2.7%

4.7%

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Equity ratio June 2023

2.9x 40.8%

All production sites and laboratories of Aluflexpack Group are equipped with the state-of-the-art machinery and devices. Quality control is an integral part of our production process, ensuring that the highest quality standards are met!

5INTERIM REPORT HY 2023

Table of Contents

Letter to shareholders

6

Financial overview

10

Earnings

10

Cash flow statement

15

Balance sheet

16

Supplemental financial information

18

Condensed consolidated interim financial

statements (unaudited)

22

