Aluflexpack : Q3 Earnings Release

•
•
•
1 Organic net sales equal Group net sales less net sales from the Turkish subsidiary Teko, which was acquired on 12 May 2022, as if the acquisition had not taken place. From May to September 2022, the effects from the consolidation of Teko on the Group's net sales amounted to €11.1m.
Disclaimer
Aluflexpack AG published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 17:14:07 UTC.