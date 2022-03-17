Log in
    AFP   CH0453226893

ALUFLEXPACK AG

(AFP)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  03/17 12:31:44 pm EDT
15.65 CHF   -1.57%
01:41pALUFLEXPACK : Solid results achieved in 2021 and outlook for 2022 confirmed
PU
01:32pALUFLEXPACK : Präsentation Jahresergebnis 2021
PU
01:31pALUFLEXPACK : Full year 2021 results presentation
PU
Aluflexpack : Solid results achieved in 2021 and outlook for 2022 confirmed

03/17/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
1

Disclaimer

Aluflexpack AG published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 17:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 266 M 292 M 292 M
Net income 2021 17,8 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net Debt 2021 20,0 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 265 M 292 M 292 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 324
Free-Float -
Chart ALUFLEXPACK AG
Duration : Period :
Aluflexpack AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUFLEXPACK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 15,35 €
Average target price 22,86 €
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johannes Steurer Chief Executive Officer
Lukas Kothbauer Chief Financial Officer
Jens Christian Lamprecht Head-Operations
Christian Hosp Independent Director
Markus Vischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUFLEXPACK AG-33.75%292
BALL CORPORATION-6.10%29 038
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.13.94%15 539
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-21.46%14 009
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-0.34%9 962
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-15.63%8 086