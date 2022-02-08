Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Aluflexpack AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFP   CH0453226893

ALUFLEXPACK AG

(AFP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/08 11:31:41 am
23.7 CHF   +2.16%
12:12pALUFLEXPACK : Strong sales growth of 11.1% in 2021
PU
02/07ALUFLEXPACK : EcoVadis Golden Medal Achieved!
PU
02/04ALUFLEXPACK : joins the HolyGrail 2.0 Initiative!
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aluflexpack : Strong sales growth of 11.1% in 2021

02/08/2022 | 12:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

Aluflexpack AG published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 17:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALUFLEXPACK AG
12:12pALUFLEXPACK : Strong sales growth of 11.1% in 2021
PU
02/07ALUFLEXPACK : EcoVadis Golden Medal Achieved!
PU
02/04ALUFLEXPACK : joins the HolyGrail 2.0 Initiative!
PU
2021ALUFLEXPACK : “GREAT PLACE TO WORK” PROJECT
PU
2021ALUFLEXPACK : won the European Small and Mid-Cap award!
PU
2021ALUFLEXPACK : wins European Small and Mid Cap award
PU
2021Aluflexpack certified against ASI Performance and Chain of Custody Standards
PU
2021Aluflexpack AG Revises Sales Guidance for Fiscal Year 2021
CI
2021ALUFLEXPACK AG(SWX : AFP) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Valneva, J Sainsbury, Uber, PayPal, Dormakaba...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALUFLEXPACK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 258 M 295 M 295 M
Net income 2021 20,4 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
Net Debt 2021 23,2 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 381 M 435 M 435 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 324
Free-Float -
Chart ALUFLEXPACK AG
Duration : Period :
Aluflexpack AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUFLEXPACK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,00 €
Average target price 38,81 €
Spread / Average Target 76,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johannes Steurer Chief Executive Officer
Lukas Kothbauer Chief Financial Officer
Jens Christian Lamprecht Head-Operations
Christian Hosp Independent Director
Markus Vischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUFLEXPACK AG-3.33%435
BALL CORPORATION-4.01%29 931
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-16.21%15 025
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.0.52%14 016
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-4.61%9 415
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-5.57%9 106