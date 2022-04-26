Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Aluflexpack AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFP   CH0453226893

ALUFLEXPACK AG

(AFP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/26 09:47:44 am EDT
14.26 CHF   -0.83%
09:52aALUFLEXPACK : on Vienna City Marathon 2022
PU
04/22ALUFLEXPACK : announces the cooperation with Saperatec!
PU
04/12ALUFLEXPACK : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
Aluflexpack : on Vienna City Marathon 2022

04/26/2022 | 09:52am EDT
Aluflexpack Group on Vienna City Marathon 2022

Aluflexpack Group employees from 7 countries participated in the 39th edition of the Vienna City Marathon held on April 24th 2022.

The Vienna City Marathon is Austria's biggest running event and a World Athletics Label Road Race gathering more than 32.000 participants. Being a part of the Montana Tech Components family, we again had an opportunity to be a part of this unique event in the historical city of Vienna.

We are happy that 28 Aluflexpack Group employees participated and all of them reached the finish line and pushed their limits. Our CEO Johannes Steurer participated in this year's event as a support to our team from Arimpeks and CFO Lukas Kothbauer finished the half-marathon course. We want to congratulate all our teams for finishing the race and team Eliopack on the best result of 03:05:48. After the race, we all gathered to socialise and share a meal before spending time exploring Vienna.

Our employees showed commitment and dedication to achieve the best results just like they do in their daily work. All of that wouldn't be possible without strong team spirit and a bit of sports competitiveness between colleagues. Running isn't easy but it is surely more fun when you can rely on support from friends and colleagues!

We are very happy and proud of our employee's great results at Vienna City Marathon 2022, and we invite our colleagues to join us next year!

Disclaimer

Aluflexpack AG published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 13:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 316 M 338 M 338 M
Net income 2022 6,80 M 7,29 M 7,29 M
Net Debt 2022 53,0 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 242 M 260 M 260 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 339
Free-Float 42,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,00 €
Average target price 23,41 €
Spread / Average Target 67,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johannes Steurer Chief Executive Officer
Lukas Kothbauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Ohneberg Chairman
Jens Christian Lamprecht Head-Operations
Christian Hosp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUFLEXPACK AG-40.08%260
BALL CORPORATION-10.71%27 611
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.5.41%14 263
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-22.11%13 893
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-3.11%9 685
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-16.67%7 900