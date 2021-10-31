إعلان شركة اللجين القابضة عن توزيع أرباح نقدية على المساهمين عن العام المالي 2021م

Additional Information

The company urges all valued shareholders to update their data and ensure that their bank account numbers are linked with their investment portfolios to ensure that their due profits are deposited directly into their accounts. Alujain Holding Corp. would like to remind valued shareholders who did not receive their profits for the year 2016, which were previously approved to be paid to shareholders in cash through the branches of Banque Saudi Fransi by referring to the Shareholders Department of Alujain Holding Corp. to receive the profits according to the national identity card. If there is any inquiry, please contact the Investor Relations Department through the following means of communication: Phone: 011-2346515 Email: info@alujain.sa