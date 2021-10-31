تعلن شركة اللجين القابضة عن سياسة توزيع الأرباح للأعوام 2022م و2023م

Alujain Holding Corp. Announces its dividend policy for 2022 and 2023
Alujain Holding Corp. announces that the company's board of directors, in its meeting on 22-03-1443 corresponding to 28-10-2021, approved the dividend policy for the years 2022 and 2023, and it will be presented during the next general assembly meeting for approval, the date will be announced later.
The dividend policy is as follows:
Alujain Holding Corp. aims to distribute dividend per share to the company's shareholders with a minimum of (1) Saudi Riyal, equivalent to 10% of the paid-in capital for each year of 2022 and 2023
The dividends policy will remain subject to change based on the following:
1. Any material changes in the strategy and business of the company
2. Increasing the company's future investments and projects
3. Any current or future commitments to financial entities.
The company also aims, through this policy, to balance cash dividends and continue to support the company's investments in proportion to the expected growth and business expansion.
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Alujain Corporation SJSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 05:46:10 UTC.