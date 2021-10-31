تعلن شركة اللجين القابضة عن سياسة توزيع الأرباح للأعوام 2022م و2023م

The dividend policy is as follows:

Alujain Holding Corp. aims to distribute dividend per share to the company's shareholders with a minimum of (1) Saudi Riyal, equivalent to 10% of the paid-in capital for each year of 2022 and 2023

The dividends policy will remain subject to change based on the following:

1. Any material changes in the strategy and business of the company

2. Increasing the company's future investments and projects

3. Any current or future commitments to financial entities.

The company also aims, through this policy, to balance cash dividends and continue to support the company's investments in proportion to the expected growth and business expansion.