Alujain Holding Corp. announces the distribution of cash dividend for the year 2021
Element List
Explanation
Introduction
Alujain Holding Corp. announces the BOD's decision to distribute dividends to shareholders for the yare 2021
Date of the board's decision
2021-10-28 Corresponding to 1443-03-22
The Total amount distributed
69,200,000 Saudi Riyal
Number of Shares Eligible for Dividends
69,200,000 shares
Dividend per share
1 SR
Percentage of Dividend to the Share Par Value (%)
10 %
Eligibility date
29-03-1443 corresponding to 04-11-2021
Distribution Date
13-04-1443 corresponding to 18-11-2021
Additional Information
The company urges all valued shareholders to update their data and ensure that their bank account numbers are linked with their investment portfolios to ensure that their due profits are deposited directly into their accounts.
Alujain Holding Corp. would like to remind valued shareholders who did not receive their profits for the year 2016, which were previously approved to be paid to shareholders in cash through the branches of Banque Saudi Fransi by referring to the Shareholders Department of Alujain Holding Corp. to receive the profits according to the national identity card.
If there is any inquiry, please contact the Investor Relations Department through the following means of communication:
Phone: 011-2346515 Email: info@alujain.sa
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Disclaimer
Alujain Corporation SJSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 05:36:07 UTC.