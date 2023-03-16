Advanced search
    AML   PLALMTL00023

ALUMETAL S.A.

(AML)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  10:47:23 2023-03-16 am EDT
82.00 PLN   +3.80%
Alumetal S A : Group 2022 financial results

03/16/2023 | 10:45am EDT
Alumetal Group

Financial results 2022

16 March 2023

FY 2022 at glance

  • 247,8k tons sales volume (7% increase yoy) - increased sales volumes despite a demanding business conditions in the European automotive industry
  • PLN 293,5 mn EBITDA (37% increase yoy) - effect of increased sales volume and EBITDA per ton
  • PLN 216,1 mn normalized consolidated net profit (46% increase yoy) - mainly due to EBITDA growth
  • PLN 165,1 mn operating cash flow - significant improvement in EBITDA to OCF conversion in the 2H'22
  • PLN 221,0 mn net debt (0,8x EBITDA'22) - increase of net debt as a result of increase in net working capital, dividend payments and capital expenditure

Motor vehicle production and sales in the EU and UK in k units

22 000

20 000

19 725

18 698

18 439

18 254

18 609 18 358

18 604

17 978

17 079 17 552

18 000

18 520

17 127

18 130

15 290

16 27616 318

17 541 17 645 17 887

16 970

16 000

16 760

15 774

15 797

13 63013 801

14 000

15 104 15 065

14 400

13 782

13 749 13 597

13 624

13 130

12 809

12 000

10 000

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Production Registration

Source: OICA i ACEA

  • In 2022 EU and UK motor vehicle sales fell by 6% but production of motor vehicles increased by 5%
  • The production level of motor vehicles in the EU and UK fell from 18,4 mn units on average in 2015-19 to 13,6 mn units on average in 2020-22, a decline of 26%. The level of motor vehicle production after falling in 2020, didn't rebound in 2021-22 due to disrupted supply chains (primarily a shortage of semiconductors)

Metal Bulletin 226 alloy spread in EUR per ton

900

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

388

12-201203-201306-201309-201312-201303-201406-201409-201412-201403-201506-201509-201512-201503-201606-201609-201612-201603-201706-201709-201712-2017

03-2018

06-201809-201812-201803-201906-201909-201912-201903-202006-202009-202012-202003-202106-202109-202112-202103-202206-202209-202212-2022

monthly average

ten-year average

  • In 2022 average benchmark margin amounted to 622 EUR/t which was 23% higher in comparison to 2021 and 60% higher than ten-year average margin of 388 EUR/t
  • In 2022 stabilization of margins at a high level - 605 EUR/t in 1Q'22, 605 EUR/t in 2Q'22, 647 EUR/t in 3Q'22 and 631 EUR/t in 4Q'22

Export/import of aluminium scrap from/to the EU and Poland

1200

Export/import of Al scrap from/to EU in k tons

1000

800

600

400

200

0

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

LTM

IX'22

Export

Import

400

Export/import of Al scrap from/to EU in k tons

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

LTM

Export

Import

XI'22

  • Net export of scrap from the EU decreased from 550k tons in 2021 to 275k tons in LTM. Export to India accounted for 28% and to China only for 5% of total EU exports
  • Net export of scrap from Poland amounted to 80k tons in LTM, similar level in 2021

Disclaimer

Alumetal SA published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 14:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 242 M 726 M 726 M
Net income 2022 230 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
Net Debt 2022 234 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,39x
Yield 2022 8,59%
Capitalization 1 235 M 277 M 277 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 613
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart ALUMETAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alumetal S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMETAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 79,00 PLN
Average target price 82,35 PLN
Spread / Average Target 4,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agnieszka Drzyzdzyk Chairman-Management Board
Przemyslaw Grzybek Financial Director
Grzegorz Stulgis Chairman-Supervisory Board & Co-Owner
Michal Dariusz Wnorowski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Szymon Adamczyk Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMETAL S.A.12.86%277
NORSK HYDRO ASA-1.23%13 624
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED21.39%12 981
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-14.21%10 893
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED10.18%9 802
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS-1.64%8 825