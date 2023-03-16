Alumetal S A : Group 2022 financial results

247,8k tons sales volume (7% increase yoy) - increased sales volumes despite a demanding business conditions in the European automotive industry
PLN 293,5 mn EBITDA (37% increase yoy) - effect of increased sales volume and EBITDA per ton
PLN 216,1 mn normalized consolidated net profit(46% increase yoy) - mainly due to EBITDA growth
PLN 165,1 mn operating cash flow - significant improvement in EBITDA to OCF conversion in the 2H'22
PLN 221,0 mn net debt (0,8x EBITDA'22) - increase of net debt as a result of increase in net working capital, dividend payments and capital expenditure
Motor vehicle production and sales in the EU and UK in k units
22 000
20 000
19 725
18 698
18 439
18 254
18 609 18 358
18 604
17 978
17 079 17 552
18 000
18 520
17 127
18 130
15 290
16 27616 318
17 541 17 645 17 887
16 970
16 000
16 760
15 774
15 797
13 63013 801
14 000
15 104 15 065
14 400
13 782
13 749 13 597
13 624
13 130
12 809
12 000
10 000
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Production Registration
Source: OICA i ACEA
In 2022 EU and UK motor vehicle sales fell by6% but production of motor vehicles increased by 5%
The production level of motor vehicles in the EU and UK fell from 18,4 mn units on average in 2015-19 to 13,6 mn units on average in 2020-22, a decline of 26%. The level of motor vehicle production after falling in 2020, didn't rebound in 2021-22 due to disrupted supply chains (primarily a shortage of semiconductors)