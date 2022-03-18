Log in
    AML   PLALMTL00023

ALUMETAL S.A.

(AML)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  03/18 09:16:12 am EDT
71 PLN    --.--%
ALUMETAL S A : In solidarity with Ukraine
PU
ALUMETAL S A : Group Y2021 financial results
PU
Alumetal S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Alumetal S A : In solidarity with Ukraine

03/18/2022 | 09:23am EDT
18.03.2022
In solidarity with Ukraine

The war in Ukraine affected millions of people, forcing women, children and elderly people to leave their own country. In this difficult time, Poles show great support to their neighbors by welcoming them at Polish homes and providing help.

The Alumetal Group, in cooperation with the "Pozytywni" Association and with the enormous support of our friendly contractor - the Reukema company, also joined in helping refugees. We donated about 4 full pallets of gifts, which will soon be distributed among refugees from Ukraine in need.

We are proud to be able to cooperate with companies that do not forget about those in need and join our initiative with an open heart. We would like to thank the Reukema company and all its employees for joining the campaign! Also we would like to thank the "Pozytywni" Association for the professional organization of the project!

Disclaimer

Alumetal SA published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 13:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 204 M 524 M 524 M
Net income 2021 141 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
Net Debt 2021 74,3 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 106 M 263 M 263 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 594
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart ALUMETAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alumetal S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMETAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 71,00 PLN
Average target price 81,45 PLN
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agnieszka Drzyzdzyk Chairman-Management Board
Przemyslaw Grzybek Financial Director
Grzegorz Stulgis Chairman-Supervisory Board & Co-Owner
Michal Dariusz Wnorowski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Szymon Adamczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMETAL S.A.25.44%263
NORSK HYDRO ASA21.38%19 693
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED21.30%16 897
ALCOA CORPORATION35.50%14 968
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED4.41%14 182
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD9.86%12 213