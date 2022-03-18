Alumetal S A : In solidarity with Ukraine

18.03.2022

In solidarity with Ukraine

The war in Ukraine affected millions of people, forcing women, children and elderly people to leave their own country. In this difficult time, Poles show great support to their neighbors by welcoming them at Polish homes and providing help.

The Alumetal Group, in cooperation with the "Pozytywni" Association and with the enormous support of our friendly contractor - the Reukema company, also joined in helping refugees. We donated about 4 full pallets of gifts, which will soon be distributed among refugees from Ukraine in need.

We are proud to be able to cooperate with companies that do not forget about those in need and join our initiative with an open heart. We would like to thank the Reukema company and all its employees for joining the campaign! Also we would like to thank the "Pozytywni" Association for the professional organization of the project!