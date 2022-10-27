Alumex : Interim Financial Statement as at 30.09.2022

1,128,989 1,128,989 Interest bearing borrowings 878,856 978,522 978,522 286,046 286,046 Non Current Portion of Lease Liabilities 281,391 188,920 188,920 166,265 148,940 Employee benefit obligations 176,673 135,857 148,903 238,321 245,033 Deferred tax liability 271,019 226,784 223,717 1,819,621 1,809,008 Total non-current liabilities 1,607,938 1,530,083 1,540,063 Current liabilities 2,614,366 2,951,594 Trade and other payables 2,277,638 2,536,027 2,467,953 651,392 651,392 Current portion of long term interest bearing borrowings 573,067 858,617 858,617 17,301 17,301 Current Portion of Lease Liability 17,301 17,301 17,301 2,839,651 2,642,751 Short-term interest bearing borrowings 3,617,551 1,429,319 1,552,703 19,687 17,093 Provisions 21,359 15,136 17,190 225,280 191,377 Income tax payable - 127,923 142,980 6,367,677 6,471,508 Total current liabilities 6,506,915 4,984,323 5,056,744 8,187,298 8,280,516 Total liabilities 8,114,854 6,514,406 6,596,808 12,069,300 11,236,383 Total equity and liabilities 11,802,751 8,852,824 9,738,111

The Financial Position as at 30th September, 2022 and Income Statements ,Statements of Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and Cash Flow for the six months then ended are drawn up from the unaudited financial statements of the Company, its Subsidiaries and they provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.

It is certified that the Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act no 7 of 2007 .

*Alco Industries (Private) Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of Alumex PLC was amalgamated with Alumex PLC with effect from effect from 23rd August 2022 in terms of Section 242 of the Companies Act No 7 of 2007 and continue as Alumex PLC, hence no Consolidated Statements of Financial Position was presented as at 30th September 2022.

Sgd

R P P K Rajapaksha

Director / Chief Financial Officer

Signed for and on behalf of the Board