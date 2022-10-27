Alumex : Interim Financial Statement as at 30.09.2022
10/27/2022 | 07:06am EDT
Alumex PLC
Interim Report
Second Quarter
Six Months Ended 30th September, 2022
Income Statements
For the period ended 30th September, 2022
Consolidated
Consolidated
Consolidated
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
year ended
6 months to
6 months to
3 months to
3 months to
31.03.22
30.09.22
30.09.21
Change
30.09.22
30.09.21
Change
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
9,595,282
Revenue
5,209,438
3,927,490
33
2,297,508
2,423,012
(5)
(7,316,667)
Cost of sales
(4,467,489)
(3,040,536)
47
(1,985,739)
(1,850,263)
7
2,278,615
Gross profit
741,948
886,954
(16)
311,768
572,749
(46)
53,141
Other income
34,296
13,566
>100
19,973
8,852
>100
(267,516)
Distribution expenses
(145,854)
(109,488)
33
(70,246)
(54,759)
28
(576,512)
Administrative expenses
(259,906)
(263,655)
(1)
(110,516)
(127,654)
(13)
1,487,728
Results from operating activities
370,485
527,377
(30)
150,979
399,188
(62)
452,482
Finance Income
12,788
11,403
12
8,049
3,342
>100
(558,455)
Finance Costs
(373,171)
(115,141)
>100
(310,419)
(53,438)
>100
(105,973)
Net finance costs
(360,383)
(103,738)
>100
(302,370)
(50,096)
>100
1,381,755
Profit before tax
10,102
423,638
(98)
(151,390)
349,092
>100
(229,849)
Tax (expense)/Reversal
(1,725)
(73,156)
(98)
27,692
(63,609)
>100
Profit for the period
(98)
>100
1,151,906
8,377
350,482
(123,698)
285,483
Attributable to:
1,151,906
Owners of the Company
8,377
350,482
(98)
(123,698)
285,483
>100
Earnings per share
1.92
Basic earnings per share (Rs.)
0.01
0.59
(0.21)
0.48
Statements of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated
Consolidated
Consolidated
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
year ended
6 months to
6 months to
3 months to
3 months to
31.03.22
30.09.22
30.09.21
Change
30.09.22
30.09.21
Change
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
1,151,906
Profit for the Period
8,377
350,482
(98)
(123,698)
285,483
>100
Other Comprehensive income
(12,394)
Actuarial gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans
-
-
-
-
-
2,200
Income tax effect on actuarial gains / (losses)
-
-
-
-
-
152,952
Revaluation of land
-
-
-
-
-
(27,149)
Income tax effect on revaluation surplus
-
-
-
115,609
Other comprehensive income for the period, ne
-
-
-
-
-
1,267,515
Total comprehensive income for the period, net
8,377
350,482
(98)
(123,698)
285,483
>100
Attributable to
1,267,515
Owners of the parent
8,377
350,482
(123,698)
285,483
Income Statements
For the period ended 30th September, 2022
Company
Company
Company
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
year ended
6 months to
6 months to
3 months to
3 months to
31.03.22
30.09.22
30.09.21
Change
30.09.22
30.09.21
Change
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
9,042,944
Revenue
5,209,438
3,711,823
40
2,297,508
2,244,278
2
(7,027,596)
Cost of sales
(4,467,489)
(2,922,957)
53
(1,985,739)
(1,725,603)
15
2,015,348
Gross profit
741,948
788,866
(6)
311,768
518,675
(40)
51,973
Other income
34,296
13,566
>100
19,973
8,852
>100
(261,289)
Distribution expenses
(145,854)
(106,681)
37
(70,246)
(53,497)
31
(554,063)
Administrative expenses
(259,906)
(253,023)
3
(110,516)
(122,647)
(10)
1,251,969
Results from operating activities
370,485
442,727
(16)
150,979
351,383
(57)
440,172
Finance Income
12,788
11,359
13
8,049
3,406
>100
(535,723)
Finance Costs
(373,171)
(110,763)
>100
(310,419)
(50,770)
>100
(95,551)
Net finance costs
(360,383)
(99,404)
>100
(302,370)
(47,364)
>100
1,156,418
Profit before tax
10,102
343,324
(97)
(151,390)
304,019
>100
(189,670)
Tax (expense)/Reversal
(1,725)
(61,725)
(97)
27,692
(56,061)
>100
966,748
Profit for the period
8,377
281,599
(97)
(123,698)
247,958
>100
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
8,377
281,599
(97)
(123,698)
247,958
>100
Earnings per share
1.62
Basic earnings per share (Rs.)
0.01
0.47
(0.21)
0.41
Statements of Comprehensive Income
Company
Company
Company
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
year ended
6 months to
6 months to
3 months to
3 months to
31.03.22
30.09.22
30.09.21
Change
30.09.22
30.09.21
Change
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
966,748
Profit for the Period
8,377
281,599
(97)
(123,698)
247,958
>100
Other Comprehensive income
(7,870)
Actuarial gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans
-
-
-
-
-
1,397
Income tax effect on actuarial gains / (losses)
-
-
-
-
-
139,952
Revaluation of land
-
-
-
-
-
(24,841)
Income tax effect on revaluation surplus
-
-
-
108,638
Other comprehensive income for the period, ne
-
-
-
-
-
1,075,386
Total comprehensive income for the period, net
8,377
281,599
(97)
(123,698)
247,958
>100
Attributable to
1,075,386
Owners of the parent
8,377
281,599
(123,698)
247,958
Statements of Financial Position
Consolidated
Company
Company
Consolidated
Audited
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
as at
as at
as at
as at
as at
31.03.22
31.03.22
30.09.22
30.09.21
30.09.21
(Restated)
(Restated)
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Notes
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
ASSETS
Non - current assets
4,390,421
4,166,241
Property, plant & equipment
272,775
272,775
Right of use asset/Lease Asset
88,868
88,868
Intangible assets
30,000 Investments in subsidiaries 4,752,064 4,557,884 Total non-current assets
Current assets
3,602,127
3,247,592
Inventories
1,586,449
1,347,316
Trade and other receivables
1,262,417
1,240,377
Advances and prepayments
-
-
Income tax recoverable
866,243
843,214
Cash & cash equivalents
7,317,236
6,678,499
Total current assets
12,069,300
11,236,383
Total assets
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
4,593,459
3,502,087
3,706,298
261,602
185,540
185,540
86,583
102,254
102,254
-
30,000
-
4,941,644
3,819,881
3,994,092
4,158,326
2,919,870
3,405,631
1,087,971
781,490
943,363
1,060,077
601,097
626,421
46,708
-
2,249
508,023
730,486
766,355
6,861,105
5,032,942
5,744,019
11,802,751
8,852,824
9,738,111
283,735
283,735
Stated capital
5
283,735
283,735
283,735
228,056
228,056
Capital reserves
228,056
228,056
228,056
755,057
711,715
Other components of equity
731,065
604,534
631,896
2,615,154
1,732,361
Revenue reserves
2,445,041
1,222,092
1,997,616
Total equity attributable to
3,882,002
2,955,867
owners of the parent
3,687,897
2,338,417
3,141,303
- Non- controlling interest
3,882,002 2,955,867 Total Equity
Non - current liabilities
-
-
-
3,687,897
2,338,417
3,141,303
1,128,989
1,128,989
Interest bearing borrowings
878,856
978,522
978,522
286,046
286,046
Non Current Portion of Lease Liabilities
281,391
188,920
188,920
166,265
148,940
Employee benefit obligations
176,673
135,857
148,903
238,321
245,033
Deferred tax liability
271,019
226,784
223,717
1,819,621
1,809,008
Total non-current liabilities
1,607,938
1,530,083
1,540,063
Current liabilities
2,614,366
2,951,594
Trade and other payables
2,277,638
2,536,027
2,467,953
651,392
651,392
Current portion of long term interest bearing borrowings
573,067
858,617
858,617
17,301
17,301
Current Portion of Lease Liability
17,301
17,301
17,301
2,839,651
2,642,751
Short-term interest bearing borrowings
3,617,551
1,429,319
1,552,703
19,687
17,093
Provisions
21,359
15,136
17,190
225,280
191,377
Income tax payable
-
127,923
142,980
6,367,677
6,471,508
Total current liabilities
6,506,915
4,984,323
5,056,744
8,187,298
8,280,516
Total liabilities
8,114,854
6,514,406
6,596,808
12,069,300
11,236,383
Total equity and liabilities
11,802,751
8,852,824
9,738,111
The Financial Position as at 30th September, 2022 and Income Statements ,Statements of Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and Cash Flow for the six months then ended are drawn up from the unaudited financial statements of the Company, its Subsidiaries and they provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.
It is certified that the Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act no 7 of 2007 .
*Alco Industries (Private) Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of Alumex PLC was amalgamated with Alumex PLC with effect from effect from 23rd August 2022 in terms of Section 242 of the Companies Act No 7 of 2007 and continue as Alumex PLC, hence no Consolidated Statements of Financial Position was presented as at 30th September 2022.
Sgd
R P P K Rajapaksha
Director / Chief Financial Officer
Signed for and on behalf of the Board
Sgd
Sgd
A M Pandithage
D W P N Dediwela
Chairman
Managing Director
27th October 2022
Statements of Changes in Equity
For the period ended 30th September, 2022
Consolidated
Attributable to owners of the parent
Stated
Capital
Revaluation
Retained
Shareholders'
Total
capital
reserve
reserve
earnings
Funds
Equity
Rs. '000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Balance as at 1st at April, 2022 (Adjusted)
283,735
228,056
731,065
2,586,316
3,829,172
3,829,172
Profit for the period
-
-
-
8,377
8,377
8,377
Other Comprehensive income
Actuarial gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax effect on actuarial gains / (losses)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revaluation of land
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax effect on Revaluation surplus
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
8,377
8,377
8,377
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Dividends to equity holders
-
-
-
(149,651)
(149,651)
(149,651)
Transfers
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total contributions by and distributions to owners
-
-
-
(149,651)
(149,650)
(149,650)
Balance as at 30th September 2022 (Adjusted)
283,735
228,056
731,065
2,445,041
3,687,898
3,687,897
Alco Industries (Private) Limited ("Alco") a wholly owned subsidiary of Alumex PLC was amalgamated with Alumex PLC with effect from effect from 23rd August 2022 in terms of Section 242 of the Companies Act No 7 of 2007 and continue as Alumex PLC, hence as at 30th September 2022, the Statements of Changes in Equity of Consolidated and Company are equal.
Balance as at 1st at April, 2021
283,735
228,056
634,539
1,827,320
2,973,650
2,973,650
Charge relating to Surcharge Tax
-
-
-
(63,108)
(63,108)
(63,108)
Balance as at 1st at April, 2021 (Adjusted)
283,735
228,056
634,539
1,764,212
2,910,542
2,910,542
-
-
Profit for the period
-
-
-
350,482
350,482
350,482
Other Comprehensive income
Actuarial gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax effect on actuarial gains / (losses)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revaluation of land
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax effect on Revaluation surplus
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
350,482
350,482
350,481
-
-
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Dividends to equity holders
-
-
-
(119,721)
(119,721)
(119,721)
Transfers
(2,643)
2,643
-
-
Total contributions by and distributions to owners
-
-
(2,643)
(117,078)
(119,721)
(119,721)
Balance as at 30th September 2021 (Adjusted)
283,735
228,056
631,896
1,997,616
3,141,303
3,141,303
