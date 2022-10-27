Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Alumex PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALUM.N0000   LK0427N00001

ALUMEX PLC

(ALUM.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-25
9.000 LKR    0.00%
Alumex : Interim Financial Statement as at 30.09.2022

10/27/2022 | 07:06am EDT
Alumex PLC

Interim Report

Second Quarter

Six Months Ended 30th September, 2022

ALUMEX PLC | Page 1

Income Statements

For the period ended 30th September, 2022

Consolidated

Consolidated

Consolidated

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

year ended

6 months to

6 months to

3 months to

3 months to

31.03.22

30.09.22

30.09.21

Change

30.09.22

30.09.21

Change

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

9,595,282

Revenue

5,209,438

3,927,490

33

2,297,508

2,423,012

(5)

(7,316,667)

Cost of sales

(4,467,489)

(3,040,536)

47

(1,985,739)

(1,850,263)

7

2,278,615

Gross profit

741,948

886,954

(16)

311,768

572,749

(46)

53,141

Other income

34,296

13,566

>100

19,973

8,852

>100

(267,516)

Distribution expenses

(145,854)

(109,488)

33

(70,246)

(54,759)

28

(576,512)

Administrative expenses

(259,906)

(263,655)

(1)

(110,516)

(127,654)

(13)

1,487,728

Results from operating activities

370,485

527,377

(30)

150,979

399,188

(62)

452,482

Finance Income

12,788

11,403

12

8,049

3,342

>100

(558,455)

Finance Costs

(373,171)

(115,141)

>100

(310,419)

(53,438)

>100

(105,973)

Net finance costs

(360,383)

(103,738)

>100

(302,370)

(50,096)

>100

1,381,755

Profit before tax

10,102

423,638

(98)

(151,390)

349,092

>100

(229,849)

Tax (expense)/Reversal

(1,725)

(73,156)

(98)

27,692

(63,609)

>100

Profit for the period

(98)

>100

1,151,906

8,377

350,482

(123,698)

285,483

Attributable to:

1,151,906

Owners of the Company

8,377

350,482

(98)

(123,698)

285,483

>100

Earnings per share

1.92

Basic earnings per share (Rs.)

0.01

0.59

(0.21)

0.48

Statements of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated

Consolidated

Consolidated

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

year ended

6 months to

6 months to

3 months to

3 months to

31.03.22

30.09.22

30.09.21

Change

30.09.22

30.09.21

Change

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

1,151,906

Profit for the Period

8,377

350,482

(98)

(123,698)

285,483

>100

Other Comprehensive income

(12,394)

Actuarial gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans

-

-

-

-

-

2,200

Income tax effect on actuarial gains / (losses)

-

-

-

-

-

152,952

Revaluation of land

-

-

-

-

-

(27,149)

Income tax effect on revaluation surplus

-

-

-

115,609

Other comprehensive income for the period, ne

-

-

-

-

-

1,267,515

Total comprehensive income for the period, net

8,377

350,482

(98)

(123,698)

285,483

>100

Attributable to

1,267,515

Owners of the parent

8,377

350,482

(123,698)

285,483

ALUMEX PLC | Page 2

Income Statements

For the period ended 30th September, 2022

Company

Company

Company

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

year ended

6 months to

6 months to

3 months to

3 months to

31.03.22

30.09.22

30.09.21

Change

30.09.22

30.09.21

Change

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

9,042,944

Revenue

5,209,438

3,711,823

40

2,297,508

2,244,278

2

(7,027,596)

Cost of sales

(4,467,489)

(2,922,957)

53

(1,985,739)

(1,725,603)

15

2,015,348

Gross profit

741,948

788,866

(6)

311,768

518,675

(40)

51,973

Other income

34,296

13,566

>100

19,973

8,852

>100

(261,289)

Distribution expenses

(145,854)

(106,681)

37

(70,246)

(53,497)

31

(554,063)

Administrative expenses

(259,906)

(253,023)

3

(110,516)

(122,647)

(10)

1,251,969

Results from operating activities

370,485

442,727

(16)

150,979

351,383

(57)

440,172

Finance Income

12,788

11,359

13

8,049

3,406

>100

(535,723)

Finance Costs

(373,171)

(110,763)

>100

(310,419)

(50,770)

>100

(95,551)

Net finance costs

(360,383)

(99,404)

>100

(302,370)

(47,364)

>100

1,156,418

Profit before tax

10,102

343,324

(97)

(151,390)

304,019

>100

(189,670)

Tax (expense)/Reversal

(1,725)

(61,725)

(97)

27,692

(56,061)

>100

966,748

Profit for the period

8,377

281,599

(97)

(123,698)

247,958

>100

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

8,377

281,599

(97)

(123,698)

247,958

>100

Earnings per share

1.62

Basic earnings per share (Rs.)

0.01

0.47

(0.21)

0.41

Statements of Comprehensive Income

Company

Company

Company

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

year ended

6 months to

6 months to

3 months to

3 months to

31.03.22

30.09.22

30.09.21

Change

30.09.22

30.09.21

Change

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

966,748

Profit for the Period

8,377

281,599

(97)

(123,698)

247,958

>100

Other Comprehensive income

(7,870)

Actuarial gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans

-

-

-

-

-

1,397

Income tax effect on actuarial gains / (losses)

-

-

-

-

-

139,952

Revaluation of land

-

-

-

-

-

(24,841)

Income tax effect on revaluation surplus

-

-

-

108,638

Other comprehensive income for the period, ne

-

-

-

-

-

1,075,386

Total comprehensive income for the period, net

8,377

281,599

(97)

(123,698)

247,958

>100

Attributable to

1,075,386

Owners of the parent

8,377

281,599

(123,698)

247,958

ALUMEX PLC | Page 3

Statements of Financial Position

Consolidated

Company

Company

Consolidated

Audited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

as at

as at

as at

as at

as at

31.03.22

31.03.22

30.09.22

30.09.21

30.09.21

(Restated)

(Restated)

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Notes

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

ASSETS

Non - current assets

4,390,421

4,166,241

Property, plant & equipment

272,775

272,775

Right of use asset/Lease Asset

88,868

88,868

Intangible assets

  • 30,000 Investments in subsidiaries
    4,752,064 4,557,884 Total non-current assets

Current assets

3,602,127

3,247,592

Inventories

1,586,449

1,347,316

Trade and other receivables

1,262,417

1,240,377

Advances and prepayments

-

-

Income tax recoverable

866,243

843,214

Cash & cash equivalents

7,317,236

6,678,499

Total current assets

12,069,300

11,236,383

Total assets

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

4,593,459

3,502,087

3,706,298

261,602

185,540

185,540

86,583

102,254

102,254

-

30,000

-

4,941,644

3,819,881

3,994,092

4,158,326

2,919,870

3,405,631

1,087,971

781,490

943,363

1,060,077

601,097

626,421

46,708

-

2,249

508,023

730,486

766,355

6,861,105

5,032,942

5,744,019

11,802,751

8,852,824

9,738,111

283,735

283,735

Stated capital

5

283,735

283,735

283,735

228,056

228,056

Capital reserves

228,056

228,056

228,056

755,057

711,715

Other components of equity

731,065

604,534

631,896

2,615,154

1,732,361

Revenue reserves

2,445,041

1,222,092

1,997,616

Total equity attributable to

3,882,002

2,955,867

owners of the parent

3,687,897

2,338,417

3,141,303

  • - Non- controlling interest
    3,882,002 2,955,867 Total Equity

Non - current liabilities

-

-

-

3,687,897

2,338,417

3,141,303

1,128,989

1,128,989

Interest bearing borrowings

878,856

978,522

978,522

286,046

286,046

Non Current Portion of Lease Liabilities

281,391

188,920

188,920

166,265

148,940

Employee benefit obligations

176,673

135,857

148,903

238,321

245,033

Deferred tax liability

271,019

226,784

223,717

1,819,621

1,809,008

Total non-current liabilities

1,607,938

1,530,083

1,540,063

Current liabilities

2,614,366

2,951,594

Trade and other payables

2,277,638

2,536,027

2,467,953

651,392

651,392

Current portion of long term interest bearing borrowings

573,067

858,617

858,617

17,301

17,301

Current Portion of Lease Liability

17,301

17,301

17,301

2,839,651

2,642,751

Short-term interest bearing borrowings

3,617,551

1,429,319

1,552,703

19,687

17,093

Provisions

21,359

15,136

17,190

225,280

191,377

Income tax payable

-

127,923

142,980

6,367,677

6,471,508

Total current liabilities

6,506,915

4,984,323

5,056,744

8,187,298

8,280,516

Total liabilities

8,114,854

6,514,406

6,596,808

12,069,300

11,236,383

Total equity and liabilities

11,802,751

8,852,824

9,738,111

The Financial Position as at 30th September, 2022 and Income Statements ,Statements of Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and Cash Flow for the six months then ended are drawn up from the unaudited financial statements of the Company, its Subsidiaries and they provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.

It is certified that the Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act no 7 of 2007 .

*Alco Industries (Private) Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of Alumex PLC was amalgamated with Alumex PLC with effect from effect from 23rd August 2022 in terms of Section 242 of the Companies Act No 7 of 2007 and continue as Alumex PLC, hence no Consolidated Statements of Financial Position was presented as at 30th September 2022.

Sgd

R P P K Rajapaksha

Director / Chief Financial Officer

Signed for and on behalf of the Board

Sgd

Sgd

A M Pandithage

D W P N Dediwela

Chairman

Managing Director

27th October 2022

ALUMEX PLC | Page 4

Statements of Changes in Equity

For the period ended 30th September, 2022

Consolidated

Attributable to owners of the parent

Stated

Capital

Revaluation

Retained

Shareholders'

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

earnings

Funds

Equity

Rs. '000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Balance as at 1st at April, 2022 (Adjusted)

283,735

228,056

731,065

2,586,316

3,829,172

3,829,172

Profit for the period

-

-

-

8,377

8,377

8,377

Other Comprehensive income

Actuarial gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income tax effect on actuarial gains / (losses)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Revaluation of land

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income tax effect on Revaluation surplus

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

8,377

8,377

8,377

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

Dividends to equity holders

-

-

-

(149,651)

(149,651)

(149,651)

Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total contributions by and distributions to owners

-

-

-

(149,651)

(149,650)

(149,650)

Balance as at 30th September 2022 (Adjusted)

283,735

228,056

731,065

2,445,041

3,687,898

3,687,897

  • Alco Industries (Private) Limited ("Alco") a wholly owned subsidiary of Alumex PLC was amalgamated with Alumex PLC with effect from effect from 23rd August 2022 in terms of Section 242 of the Companies Act No 7 of 2007 and continue as Alumex PLC, hence as at 30th September 2022, the Statements of Changes in Equity of Consolidated and Company are equal.

Balance as at 1st at April, 2021

283,735

228,056

634,539

1,827,320

2,973,650

2,973,650

Charge relating to Surcharge Tax

-

-

-

(63,108)

(63,108)

(63,108)

Balance as at 1st at April, 2021 (Adjusted)

283,735

228,056

634,539

1,764,212

2,910,542

2,910,542

-

-

Profit for the period

-

-

-

350,482

350,482

350,482

Other Comprehensive income

Actuarial gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income tax effect on actuarial gains / (losses)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Revaluation of land

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income tax effect on Revaluation surplus

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

350,482

350,482

350,481

-

-

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

Dividends to equity holders

-

-

-

(119,721)

(119,721)

(119,721)

Transfers

(2,643)

2,643

-

-

Total contributions by and distributions to owners

-

-

(2,643)

(117,078)

(119,721)

(119,721)

Balance as at 30th September 2021 (Adjusted)

283,735

228,056

631,896

1,997,616

3,141,303

3,141,303

ALUMEX PLC | Page 5

