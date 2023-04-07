Alumil Aluminium Industry S A : is among "The Most Sustainable Companies in Greece 2023" for the third consecutive year!
04/07/2023 | 09:55am EDT
For the third consecutive year, ALUMIL is on "The Most Sustainable Companies in Greece 2023" list as one of the 35 leading companies that create the Charter of Sustainable Development and Responsible Entrepreneurship in Greece. The results were announced at a dedicated event held on Thursday, 30 March, at the Goulandris Natural History Museum by the Quality Net Foundation, a specialised organisation in sustainable development initiatives.
The distinction was awarded after the participant companies were evaluated on the basis of ESG criteria related to their performance on environmental, social and corporate governance issues. The evaluation was carried out by an Independent Jury, and the 35 distinguished companies were included in the Sustainability Performance Directory, the Business Sustainability Index that has been formulated according to the specifications of the Greek Sustainability Code.
During his acceptance speech, Georgios Mylonas, Chairman and CEO of the Group, stated, among other things: "We are very proud and pleased that, for the third consecutive year, ALUMIL is on the list of the leading companies in the field of sustainability in Greece. For us, the values of sustainability and circular economy are at the heart of our business strategy. With a vision for future generations to inherit a place where they can live and create as they dream, we walk responsibly on the path of sustainable development, systematically investing in initiatives that contribute to protecting our planet's natural resources."
