Alumil Aluminium Industry S A : is among "The Most Sustainable Companies in Greece 2023" for the third consecutive year!

For the third consecutive year, ALUMIL is on "The Most Sustainable Companies in Greece 2023" list as one of the 35 leading companies that create the Charter of Sustainable Development and Responsible Entrepreneurship in Greece. The results were announced at a dedicated event held on Thursday, 30 March, at the Goulandris Natural History Museum by the Quality Net Foundation, a specialised organisation in sustainable development initiatives.

The distinction was awarded after the participant companies were evaluated on the basis of ESG criteria related to their performance on environmental, social and corporate governance issues. The evaluation was carried out by an Independent Jury, and the 35 distinguished companies were included in the Sustainability Performance Directory, the Business Sustainability Index that has been formulated according to the specifications of the Greek Sustainability Code.