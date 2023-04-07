Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ALMY   GRS289103004

ALUMIL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ALMY)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:09:45 2023-04-06 am EDT
2.310 EUR   +1.32%
09:55aAlumil Aluminium Industry S A : is among "The Most Sustainable Companies in Greece 2023" for the third consecutive year!
PU
03/1718 March, World Recycling Day : Recycling today for a better tomorrow
PU
03/17Alumil Aluminium Industry S A : Impressive new gate solution for SMARTIA FC80 fencing system
PU
Summary 
Summary

Alumil Aluminium Industry S A : is among "The Most Sustainable Companies in Greece 2023" for the third consecutive year!

04/07/2023 | 09:55am EDT
For the third consecutive year, ALUMIL is on "The Most Sustainable Companies in Greece 2023" list as one of the 35 leading companies that create the Charter of Sustainable Development and Responsible Entrepreneurship in Greece. The results were announced at a dedicated event held on Thursday, 30 March, at the Goulandris Natural History Museum by the Quality Net Foundation, a specialised organisation in sustainable development initiatives.

The distinction was awarded after the participant companies were evaluated on the basis of ESG criteria related to their performance on environmental, social and corporate governance issues. The evaluation was carried out by an Independent Jury, and the 35 distinguished companies were included in the Sustainability Performance Directory, the Business Sustainability Index that has been formulated according to the specifications of the Greek Sustainability Code.

During his acceptance speech, Georgios Mylonas, Chairman and CEO of the Group, stated, among other things: "We are very proud and pleased that, for the third consecutive year, ALUMIL is on the list of the leading companies in the field of sustainability in Greece. For us, the values of sustainability and circular economy are at the heart of our business strategy. With a vision for future generations to inherit a place where they can live and create as they dream, we walk responsibly on the path of sustainable development, systematically investing in initiatives that contribute to protecting our planet's natural resources."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alumil Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 13:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 315 M 344 M 344 M
Net income 2021 15,8 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net Debt 2021 157 M 172 M 172 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 74,9 M 81,8 M 81,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 746
Free-Float 20,4%
Chart ALUMIL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMIL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Alexander Milonas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Spiridon Mavrikakis Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaos Ioannis Kailakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Georgios Konstantinos Mantos Independent Non-Executive Director
Evaggelia Alex Mylona Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMIL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.17.26%82
NORSK HYDRO ASA3.38%14 776
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED19.88%12 957
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-14.38%11 004
ALCOA CORPORATION-13.28%6 984
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD16.51%5 706
