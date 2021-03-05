Log in
ALUMIL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

ALUMIL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ALMY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alumil Aluminium Industry S A : The spectacular Orbi Twin Towers project in Batumi chooses ALUMIL

03/05/2021 | 08:47am EST
Batumi is the second largest city of Georgia and is located in an important area on the east side of the Black Sea. The so called 'Las Vegas' of Georgia has managed to attract many investors the last years (especially hotels and casinos). Thus, the skyscrapers on the city's skyline have increased remarkably during the last decade.
One of the most ambitious projects over the last decades in Batumi is the 'Orbi Twin Towers'. Two identical skyscrapers of 160 meters each, have become the focal point in Khimshiashvili avenue. Each of the two spectacular buildings consists of 45 stories, constituting one of the biggest hotel complexes in the world. The two towers have in total 5.000 rooms and apartments and the living experience is enriched by retail shops, restaurants, cafes, impressive swimming pools and spa centers.
The architectural design of the two buildings evokes a sense of freedom and the blue shade of the façade matches the blue horizon of the Black Sea. Its straight lines bring a contemporary perspective, while the curve on the top of the two constructions reminds us of a wave, following the water element that is prevalent at the nearby coast (only 70 meters away). The building shell of each skyscraper is protected from the coastal corrosion or extreme weather conditions by high quality aluminium and glass. ALUMIL participates in the project with SMARTIA M9660, an excellent thermally insulated hinged system. The high energy performance of the system and its suitability for all climatic zones, are two of its main advantages. Additionally, the increased static robustness and functionality of M9660 - even against extreme weather conditions - renders it a top solution for the coastal side of the east Black Sea in Georgia.
The project 'Orbi Twin Towers' is a unique architectural addition to Batumi's skyline. As a symbol of confidence, this project is in line with ALUMIL's vision for excellence and constant progress. Most of all, it underpins the presence of our company across the world, being always at the center of global development and urban planning.

Disclaimer

Alumil Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 13:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
