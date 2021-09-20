Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ALMY   GRS289103004

ALUMIL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ALMY)
Archiclub: ALUMIL in an innovative showroom for architects in Kyiv

09/20/2021 | 03:12am EDT
The Archiclub is a new showroom that was recently inaugurated in the center of Kyiv, on a busy boulevard. This is an exhibition - coworking space, created to meet the modern needs of architects, providing personalized solutions and high quality products for their projects.

Archiclub is a unique initiative, as it involves 3 different brands, each a leader in its field. Specifically, the aluminium industry is represented in the showroom by ALUMIL, while the brands Gentaş and Kalesinterflex represent the construction industry in the fields of wood and ceramics respectively. ALUMIL's participation with its premium systems, enhances its local presence in Kyiv, broadens its relationship with the architectural community in the wider region and, above all, highlights its international expertise.

The main issue that Archiclub aims to cover is to satisfy the needs of architects, by providing them exceptional products for their projects. It is essentially a space where a professional can find the right solutions for his/her designs. At the same time, the Archiclub will operate as a venue in which architects will be able to work in personal spaces that will be available, organize their meetings and also share their experiences with their colleagues and co-workers in a friendly and cozy environment.

ALUMIL's presence as an exclusive brand for aluminium systems in a modern exhibition such as Archiclub, underlines the company's intention to always be at the forefront of progress in any country in which it operates.

Disclaimer

Alumil Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 07:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 241 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2020 7,25 M 8,49 M 8,49 M
Net Debt 2020 159 M 187 M 187 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,97x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 68,4 M 80,3 M 80,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 347
Free-Float 20,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Alexander Milonas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Spiridon Mavrikakis Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaos Ioannis Kailakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Georgios Konstantinos Mantos Independent Non-Executive Director
Evaggelia Alex Mylona Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMIL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.58.05%80
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED140.88%22 642
NORSK HYDRO ASA64.83%15 520
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY111.36%14 897
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED96.67%14 283
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED70.99%14 231