Archiclub: ALUMIL in an innovative showroom for architects in Kyiv

The Archiclub is a new showroom that was recently inaugurated in the center of Kyiv, on a busy boulevard. This is an exhibition - coworking space, created to meet the modern needs of architects, providing personalized solutions and high quality products for their projects.

Archiclub is a unique initiative, as it involves 3 different brands, each a leader in its field. Specifically, the aluminium industry is represented in the showroom by ALUMIL, while the brands Gentaş and Kalesinterflex represent the construction industry in the fields of wood and ceramics respectively. ALUMIL's participation with its premium systems, enhances its local presence in Kyiv, broadens its relationship with the architectural community in the wider region and, above all, highlights its international expertise.

The main issue that Archiclub aims to cover is to satisfy the needs of architects, by providing them exceptional products for their projects. It is essentially a space where a professional can find the right solutions for his/her designs. At the same time, the Archiclub will operate as a venue in which architects will be able to work in personal spaces that will be available, organize their meetings and also share their experiences with their colleagues and co-workers in a friendly and cozy environment.

ALUMIL's presence as an exclusive brand for aluminium systems in a modern exhibition such as Archiclub, underlines the company's intention to always be at the forefront of progress in any country in which it operates.