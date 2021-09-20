Log in
    ALMY   GRS289103004

ALUMIL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ALMY)
SUPREME S650 e-Motion: Innovation in motion!

09/20/2021 | 03:12am EDT
Have you ever wondered what a house with electrically motorized frames would be like? Do you work from home and want to have complete control over your windows, without any distractions? ALUMIL's Research & Development team, always one step ahead regarding the modern needs of a house, designed and developed SUPREME S650 e-Motion, the advanced sliding aluminum system that operates with electric motion!

The S650e-Motion is basically the automated version of the SUPREME S650 PHOS series. Therefore, it shares all the innovative features and top performance of the initial model, adding the great advantage of electric motion. The innovative design of the electric version, in combination with the concealed mechanism, ensures the totally smooth motion of the system, without making any compromise on its functionality, security and aesthetics.

SUPREME S650 e-Motion is ideal for covering wide spans, as it provides robustness and wide, uninterrupted view. Besides, the 25mm of visible aluminum at the interlocking profile (where the two sashes meet), underlines its minimal design. Also, the main element of the system are the concealed profiles that are totally integrated into the wall and enhance the minimal aesthetics. At the same time, the system has been enriched with new meeting stile and corner typologies which offer even greater flexibility. Finally, it is worth noting that although the system is fully remotely controlled, there is the option of manual operation in case of emergency, while in case of electricity outage it can still operate seamlessly thanks to a battery included in the mechanism.

It is fair to say that the future of window and door systems will include remoted control and operation. SUPREME S650 e-Motion is an aluminum system that arrives from the future to make your life easier and put your daily activities… into motion!

Disclaimer

Alumil Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 07:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 241 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2020 7,25 M 8,49 M 8,49 M
Net Debt 2020 159 M 187 M 187 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,97x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 68,4 M 80,3 M 80,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 347
Free-Float 20,4%
Chart ALUMIL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMIL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Alexander Milonas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Spiridon Mavrikakis Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaos Ioannis Kailakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Georgios Konstantinos Mantos Independent Non-Executive Director
Evaggelia Alex Mylona Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMIL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.58.05%80
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED140.88%22 642
NORSK HYDRO ASA64.83%15 520
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY111.36%14 897
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED96.67%14 283
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED70.99%14 231