The Arctic is changing: Why should we care?

As the earth is currently facing enormous environmental problems, which the global scientific community is increasingly warning about, we consider it our duty to open, through this section, a discussion on the most critical environmental challenges of our time.

Changes in the Arctic and their consequences for the region

Our first topic focuses on the changes taking place in the Arctic, most notably the ice melting and, consequently, the rise in temperature, changes that are having a significant impact on the region.

In particular, ice melting can lead to:

The extinction of wild animals , such as polar bears and elephant seals, which rely on ice for both hunting and breeding.

The disruption of ecosystems, which causes changes in the distribution and abundance of plant and animal species.

Rising sea levels , which could threaten many coastal areas.

The release of large quantities of carbon and methane, resulting in a further increase in temperature. Given that the Arctic temperature is rising at twice the global average, this change could lead to even more extreme weather events. A frequently asked question: Why can't we speak with certainty about these effects?

The answer: Because the Arctic is a complex and dynamic system affected by factors that are interconnected and interact in unpredictable ways. Therefore, the global scientific community can only make predictions, not affirmations.

What happens in the Arctic, stays in the Arctic?

"What happens in Las Vegas, stays in Las Vegas." We can't say the same for the Arctic though, as the changes that take place there can affect people all over the world. Some of the possible impacts: