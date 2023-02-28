Alumil Rom Industry S A : Rezultate financiare preliminare 2022 / 2022 Preliminary financial results

ALUMIL ROM INDUSTRY S.A. PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the year ended 31 December 2022 prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (All amounts are expressed in RON, unless otherwise stated) STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2022 2021 Net revenue 109.104.562 90.812.876 Cost of sales (75.925.214) (59.964.140) Gross margin 33.179.348 30.848.736 Other operating income 1.519.472 1.074.870 Sale and distribution expenses (20.834.408) (18.068.452) Administrative expenses (6.070.846) (6.440.358) Operating profit 7.793.566 7.414.796 Interest income 101.868 150.679 Interest expense (330.907) (256.265) Foreign exchange gains/(losses) 25.548 167.777 Profit before tax 7.590.075 7.476.987 Current income tax charge (1.153.382) (1.311.018) Deferred income tax 10.340 (144.540) Net profit for the year 6.447.033 6.021.429 Other comprehensive income - - Comprehensive income for the year 6.447.033 6.021.429 Earnings per share 0,2063 0,1927 Marius Ionita Ciprian Balasca General Manager Financial Manager

ALUMIL ROM INDUSTRY S.A. PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the year ended 31 December 2022 prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (All amounts are expressed in RON, unless otherwise stated) STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 December 31 December 2022 2021 Non-current assets Intangible non-current assets 266.999 165.582 Tangible non-current assets 18.030.989 19.421.153 Right of use assets 4.350.705 4.515.446 Shares in affiliates 7.136.564 7.136.564 Loans to affiliates 2.767.525 2.778.647 Long-term receivables 184.293 168.233 Deferred income tax 385.636 375.296 Total non-current assets 33.122.711 34.560.921 Current assets Inventories 22.396.330 20.948.046 Receivables 15.819.706 12.197.068 Other receivables and prepayments 664.591 700.008 Cash and cash equivalents 1.962.721 5.068.890 Total current assets 40.843.348 38.914.012 TOTAL ASSETS 73.966.059 73.474.933 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Equity Share capital 10.337.676 10.337.676 Share premiums 26.693.396 26.693.396 Retained earnings 14.102.080 13.655.047 Reserves 6.477.646 6.477.646 Total equity 57.610.798 57.163.765 Long-term liabilities Long-term loans - - Investment subsidies 3.322.813 3.677.813 Lease liabilities 2.242.961 2.608.009 Deferred income tax - - Total long-term liabilities 5.565.774 6.285.822 Current liabilities Suppliers and other payables 6.292.888 5.665.326 Lease liabilities 2.254.392 2.062.311 Short-term loans 2.211.584 2.231.732 Current income tax payable 30.623 65.977 Total current liabilities 10.789.487 10.025.346 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY - TOTAL 73.966.059 73.474.933 Marius Ionita Ciprian Balasca General Manager Financial Manager

ALUMIL ROM INDUSTRY S.A. PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the year ended 31 December 2022 prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (All amounts are expressed in RON, unless otherwise stated) STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 7.590.075 7.476.987 Adjustments for monetary items: Amortization expenses 7,8 4.345.214 4.298.696 Setting /(reversal) of provisions for doubtful customers and inventories 177.678 (1.989.374) Setting /(reversal) of provisions, net - - (Profit) /loss from sale of tangible assets - (157.376) Revenues from reversal of investment subsidies (355.000) (366.653) Interest (income)/expenses - net 157.494 199.329 Operating income before other changes in working capital 11.915.461 9.461.609 (Increases)/Decreases in trade and other receivables (3.643.215) 264.124 (Increase)/decrease in inventories (1.574.906) (7.748.658) Increases/(decreases) in suppliers and other payables 644.554 1.207.509 Net cash after changes in working capital 7.341.894 3.184.584 Income tax paid (1.188.736) (1.398.310) Interest paid (259.362) (200.954) Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities 5.893.796 1.585.320 Net cash flows from investment Purchases of tangible, intangible and financial assets 7,9 (680.637) (2.567.348) Interest received 101.868 150.679 Cash advances and loans to other parties - 2.227.833 Net cash generated from / (used in) investment (578.769) (188.836) Cash flows from finance activities Dividends paid (6.000.000) (3.437.500) Loans received - 2.231.732 Loans reimbursement 17 (20.148) - Payments for lease liability (2.401.048) (2.284.201) Net cash (used in) finance activities (8.421.196) (3.489.969) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3.106.169) (2.093.485) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5.068.890 7.162.375 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 1.962.721 5.068.890 Marius Ionita Ciprian Balasca General Manager Financial Manager