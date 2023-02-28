Alumil Rom Industry S A : Rezultate financiare preliminare 2022 / 2022 Preliminary financial results
ALUMIL ROM INDUSTRY S.A. PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the year ended 31 December 2022
prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (All amounts are expressed in RON, unless otherwise stated)
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
2022
2021
Net revenue
109.104.562
90.812.876
Cost of sales
(75.925.214)
(59.964.140)
Gross margin
33.179.348
30.848.736
Other operating income
1.519.472
1.074.870
Sale and distribution expenses
(20.834.408)
(18.068.452)
Administrative expenses
(6.070.846)
(6.440.358)
Operating profit
7.793.566
7.414.796
Interest income
101.868
150.679
Interest expense
(330.907)
(256.265)
Foreign exchange gains/(losses)
25.548
167.777
Profit before tax
7.590.075
7.476.987
Current income tax charge
(1.153.382)
(1.311.018)
Deferred income tax
10.340
(144.540)
Net profit for the year
6.447.033
6.021.429
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Comprehensive income for the year
6.447.033
6.021.429
Earnings per share
0,2063
0,1927
Marius Ionita
Ciprian Balasca
General Manager
Financial Manager
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31 December
31 December
2022
2021
Non-current assets
Intangible non-current assets
266.999
165.582
Tangible non-current assets
18.030.989
19.421.153
Right of use assets
4.350.705
4.515.446
Shares in affiliates
7.136.564
7.136.564
Loans to affiliates
2.767.525
2.778.647
Long-term receivables
184.293
168.233
Deferred income tax
385.636
375.296
Total non-current assets
33.122.711
34.560.921
Current assets
Inventories
22.396.330
20.948.046
Receivables
15.819.706
12.197.068
Other receivables and prepayments
664.591
700.008
Cash and cash equivalents
1.962.721
5.068.890
Total current assets
40.843.348
38.914.012
TOTAL ASSETS
73.966.059
73.474.933
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Equity
Share capital
10.337.676
10.337.676
Share premiums
26.693.396
26.693.396
Retained earnings
14.102.080
13.655.047
Reserves
6.477.646
6.477.646
Total equity
57.610.798
57.163.765
Long-term liabilities
Long-term loans
-
-
Investment subsidies
3.322.813
3.677.813
Lease liabilities
2.242.961
2.608.009
Deferred income tax
-
-
Total long-term liabilities
5.565.774
6.285.822
Current liabilities
Suppliers and other payables
6.292.888
5.665.326
Lease liabilities
2.254.392
2.062.311
Short-term loans
2.211.584
2.231.732
Current income tax payable
30.623
65.977
Total current liabilities
10.789.487
10.025.346
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY - TOTAL
73.966.059
73.474.933
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
7.590.075
7.476.987
Adjustments for monetary items:
Amortization expenses 7,8
4.345.214
4.298.696
Setting /(reversal) of provisions for doubtful customers and
inventories
177.678
(1.989.374)
Setting /(reversal) of provisions, net
-
-
(Profit) /loss from sale of tangible assets
-
(157.376)
Revenues from reversal of investment subsidies
(355.000)
(366.653)
Interest (income)/expenses - net
157.494
199.329
Operating income before other changes in working capital
11.915.461
9.461.609
(Increases)/Decreases in trade and other receivables
(3.643.215)
264.124
(Increase)/decrease in inventories
(1.574.906)
(7.748.658)
Increases/(decreases) in suppliers and other payables
644.554
1.207.509
Net cash after changes in working capital
7.341.894
3.184.584
Income tax paid
(1.188.736)
(1.398.310)
Interest paid
(259.362)
(200.954)
Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities
5.893.796
1.585.320
Net cash flows from investment
Purchases of tangible, intangible and financial assets 7,9
(680.637)
(2.567.348)
Interest received
101.868
150.679
Cash advances and loans to other parties
-
2.227.833
Net cash generated from / (used in) investment
(578.769)
(188.836)
Cash flows from finance activities
Dividends paid
(6.000.000)
(3.437.500)
Loans received
-
2.231.732
Loans reimbursement 17
(20.148)
-
Payments for lease liability
(2.401.048)
(2.284.201)
Net cash (used in) finance activities
(8.421.196)
(3.489.969)
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(3.106.169)
(2.093.485)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
5.068.890
7.162.375
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
1.962.721
5.068.890
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share
Retained
Capital
premium
Reserves
earnings
Total equity
1 January 2021
10.337.676
26.693.396
6.477.646
11.071.118
54.579.836
Dividends distributed
-
-
-
(3.437.500)
(3.437.500)
Profit for 2021
-
-
-
6.021.429
6.021.429
31 December 2021
10.337.676
26.693.396
6.477.646
13.655.047
57.163.765
Dividends distributed
-
-
-
(6.000.000)
(6.000.000)
Profit for 2022
-
-
-
6.447.033
6.447.033
31 December 2022
10.337.676
26.693.396
6.477.646
14.102.080
57.610.798
