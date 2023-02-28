Advanced search
    ALU   ROALUMACNOR8

ALUMIL ROM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ALU)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-26
1.955 RON   +2.89%
Alumil Rom Industry S A : Rezultate financiare preliminare 2022 / 2022 Preliminary financial results

02/28/2023 | 02:05am EST
ALUMIL ROM INDUSTRY S.A. PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the year ended 31 December 2022

prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (All amounts are expressed in RON, unless otherwise stated)

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

2022

2021

Net revenue

109.104.562

90.812.876

Cost of sales

(75.925.214)

(59.964.140)

Gross margin

33.179.348

30.848.736

Other operating income

1.519.472

1.074.870

Sale and distribution expenses

(20.834.408)

(18.068.452)

Administrative expenses

(6.070.846)

(6.440.358)

Operating profit

7.793.566

7.414.796

Interest income

101.868

150.679

Interest expense

(330.907)

(256.265)

Foreign exchange gains/(losses)

25.548

167.777

Profit before tax

7.590.075

7.476.987

Current income tax charge

(1.153.382)

(1.311.018)

Deferred income tax

10.340

(144.540)

Net profit for the year

6.447.033

6.021.429

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Comprehensive income for the year

6.447.033

6.021.429

Earnings per share

0,2063

0,1927

Marius Ionita

Ciprian Balasca

General Manager

Financial Manager

ALUMIL ROM INDUSTRY S.A. PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the year ended 31 December 2022

prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (All amounts are expressed in RON, unless otherwise stated)

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31 December

31 December

2022

2021

Non-current assets

Intangible non-current assets

266.999

165.582

Tangible non-current assets

18.030.989

19.421.153

Right of use assets

4.350.705

4.515.446

Shares in affiliates

7.136.564

7.136.564

Loans to affiliates

2.767.525

2.778.647

Long-term receivables

184.293

168.233

Deferred income tax

385.636

375.296

Total non-current assets

33.122.711

34.560.921

Current assets

Inventories

22.396.330

20.948.046

Receivables

15.819.706

12.197.068

Other receivables and prepayments

664.591

700.008

Cash and cash equivalents

1.962.721

5.068.890

Total current assets

40.843.348

38.914.012

TOTAL ASSETS

73.966.059

73.474.933

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Equity

Share capital

10.337.676

10.337.676

Share premiums

26.693.396

26.693.396

Retained earnings

14.102.080

13.655.047

Reserves

6.477.646

6.477.646

Total equity

57.610.798

57.163.765

Long-term liabilities

Long-term loans

-

-

Investment subsidies

3.322.813

3.677.813

Lease liabilities

2.242.961

2.608.009

Deferred income tax

-

-

Total long-term liabilities

5.565.774

6.285.822

Current liabilities

Suppliers and other payables

6.292.888

5.665.326

Lease liabilities

2.254.392

2.062.311

Short-term loans

2.211.584

2.231.732

Current income tax payable

30.623

65.977

Total current liabilities

10.789.487

10.025.346

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY - TOTAL

73.966.059

73.474.933

Marius Ionita

Ciprian Balasca

General Manager

Financial Manager

ALUMIL ROM INDUSTRY S.A. PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the year ended 31 December 2022

prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (All amounts are expressed in RON, unless otherwise stated)

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

7.590.075

7.476.987

Adjustments for monetary items:

Amortization expenses 7,8

4.345.214

4.298.696

Setting /(reversal) of provisions for doubtful customers and

inventories

177.678

(1.989.374)

Setting /(reversal) of provisions, net

-

-

(Profit) /loss from sale of tangible assets

-

(157.376)

Revenues from reversal of investment subsidies

(355.000)

(366.653)

Interest (income)/expenses - net

157.494

199.329

Operating income before other changes in working capital

11.915.461

9.461.609

(Increases)/Decreases in trade and other receivables

(3.643.215)

264.124

(Increase)/decrease in inventories

(1.574.906)

(7.748.658)

Increases/(decreases) in suppliers and other payables

644.554

1.207.509

Net cash after changes in working capital

7.341.894

3.184.584

Income tax paid

(1.188.736)

(1.398.310)

Interest paid

(259.362)

(200.954)

Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities

5.893.796

1.585.320

Net cash flows from investment

Purchases of tangible, intangible and financial assets 7,9

(680.637)

(2.567.348)

Interest received

101.868

150.679

Cash advances and loans to other parties

-

2.227.833

Net cash generated from / (used in) investment

(578.769)

(188.836)

Cash flows from finance activities

Dividends paid

(6.000.000)

(3.437.500)

Loans received

-

2.231.732

Loans reimbursement 17

(20.148)

-

Payments for lease liability

(2.401.048)

(2.284.201)

Net cash (used in) finance activities

(8.421.196)

(3.489.969)

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(3.106.169)

(2.093.485)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

5.068.890

7.162.375

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

1.962.721

5.068.890

Marius Ionita

Ciprian Balasca

General Manager

Financial Manager

ALUMIL ROM INDUSTRY S.A. PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the year ended 31 December 2022

prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (All amounts are expressed in RON, unless otherwise stated)

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share

Retained

Capital

premium

Reserves

earnings

Total equity

1 January 2021

10.337.676

26.693.396

6.477.646

11.071.118

54.579.836

Dividends distributed

-

-

-

(3.437.500)

(3.437.500)

Profit for 2021

-

-

-

6.021.429

6.021.429

31 December 2021

10.337.676

26.693.396

6.477.646

13.655.047

57.163.765

Dividends distributed

-

-

-

(6.000.000)

(6.000.000)

Profit for 2022

-

-

-

6.447.033

6.447.033

31 December 2022

10.337.676

26.693.396

6.477.646

14.102.080

57.610.798

Marius Ionita

Ciprian Balasca

General Manager

Financial Manager

Disclaimer

Alumil ROM Industry SA published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 07:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 90,8 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net income 2021 6,02 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
Net Debt 2021 1,83 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,46x
Yield 2021 11,8%
Capitalization 61,1 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart ALUMIL ROM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alumil Rom Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marius Ionita Manager-Budget & Reporting
Ciprian Balasca Chief Financial Officer
Michail E. Sotiriou Chairman
Evaggelia Alex Mylona Non-Independent Executive Director
Georgios Ioannis Doukidis Non-Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMIL ROM INDUSTRY S.A.14.66%13
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION8.53%1 938
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD16.76%1 385
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.19.71%1 234
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.34.40%1 085
WANGLI SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE PRODUCT CO., LTD23.18%702