Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Alumina Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWC   AU000000AWC3

ALUMINA LIMITED

(AWC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/14 12:10:52 am
2.05 AUD   +2.50%
12:12aALUMINA : Appendix 3G
PU
2021Alcoa to restart long idled capacity at Australian aluminium smelter
RE
2021Alumina CFO to Step Down in End-January 2022
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alumina : Appendix 3G

01/14/2022 | 12:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX Announcement

14 January 2022

Appendix 3G

Please find attached, a public announcement concerning vesting of employee Conditional Share Rights.

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by Stephen Foster, Company Secretary.

STEPHEN FOSTER

COMPANY SECRETARY

For investor enquiries:

For media enquiries:

Charles Smitheram

Tim Duncan

Manager - Treasury & Investor Relations

Hinton and Associates

Phone: +61 3 8699 2613 / +61 412 340 047

Phone: +61 3 9600 1979

charles.smitheram@aluminalimited.com

Mobile: +61 408 441 122

For personal use only

This appendix is available as an online form

Only use this form if the online version is not available +Rule 3.10.3A, 3.10.3B, 3.10.3C, 3.10.3D

Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of

unquoted equity +securities

Note: this form is also used to notify ASX where quoted options have been exercised or other quoted convertible securities have been converted and the securities received as a result of the exercise or conversion either are already quoted on ASX or are not intended to be quoted on ASX.

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are issuing a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Alumina Limited

We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue,

conversion or payment up of the following unquoted

+securities.

1.2

*Registration type and number

ABN 85004820419

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

n/a

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

reason must be provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

n/a

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

n/a

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

n/a

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.5

*Date of this announcement

14 January 2022

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

5 June 2021

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of unquoted equity +securities

Part 2 - Type of issue

For personal use only

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

5 June 2021

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of unquoted equity +securities

Question

Question

Answer

No.

For personal use only

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 3

5 June 2021

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of unquoted equity +securities

For personal use only

2.1 *The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Select whichever item is applicable.

If you wish to notify ASX of different events involving unquoted securities, please complete a separate Appendix 3G for each event.

  • +Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B that are not quoted, and are not intended to be quoted, on ASX
  • +Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan that are not quoted, and are not intended to be quoted, on ASX
  • Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
  • Quoted options that have been exercised or other quoted +convertible securities that have been converted where the +securities received as a result of the exercise or conversion either are already quoted on ASX or are not intended to be quoted on ASX
  • Unquoted partly paid +securities upon which a call or instalment has been paid
  • +Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
  • +Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
  • Other [please specify]

If you have selected 'other' please explain the circumstances here:

Conditional Share Rights (to AWC ordinary shares) granted to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of AWC issued under the Terms of Employment Contract. The Rights granted in January 2021 have vested on the satisfactory completion of required conditions.

The underlying shares were purchased on market and are held by the Alumina Employee Share Plan Pty Ltd subject to vesting on the completion of the required conditions. The shares relating to the January 2021 grant will be transferred into the name of CEO and CFO.

There is a three-year trading restriction on the shares from grant date as long as continuous employment is maintained. The value of the equity remains subject to performance of the Company's share price.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 4

5 June 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alumina Limited published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALUMINA LIMITED
12:12aALUMINA : Appendix 3G
PU
2021Alcoa to restart long idled capacity at Australian aluminium smelter
RE
2021Alumina CFO to Step Down in End-January 2022
MT
2021Alumina Limited Announces Resignation of Grant Dempsey as Chief Financial Officer, Effe..
CI
2021Miners, energy firms pull Australia shares lower; ANZ gains on profit jump
RE
2021ALUMINA : Alcoa Posts Mixed Q3 EBITDA in Alumina, Bauxite Segments
MT
2021Alcoa of Australia, FYI Resources Enter Deal to Produce High-Purity Alumina
MT
2021Miners push Australian shares higher as aluminium prices surge
RE
2021ALUMINA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021ALUMINA : Posts Lower H1 Profit, Raises Interim Dividend; Shares Up 3%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALUMINA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,03 M - -
Net income 2021 255 M - -
Net cash 2021 29,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 5,50%
Capitalization 4 224 M 4 236 M -
EV / Sales 2021 167 799x
EV / Sales 2022 166 803x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float -
Chart ALUMINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alumina Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,46 $
Average target price 1,57 $
Spread / Average Target 7,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Peter Ferraro Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Grant A. Dempsey Chief Financial Officer
William Peter Day Chairman
Deborah Mary O'Toole Independent Non-Executive Director
John Andrew Bevan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMINA LIMITED7.77%4 241
NORSK HYDRO ASA5.52%17 320
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED12.76%15 284
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED6.62%15 010
ALCOA CORPORATION1.56%11 578
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL11.97%6 581