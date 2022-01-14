Alumina : Appendix 3G

This appendix is available as an online form
Only use this form if the online version is not available +Rule 3.10.3A, 3.10.3B, 3.10.3C, 3.10.3D
Appendix 3G
Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of
unquoted equity +securities
Note: this form is also used to notify ASX where quoted options have been exercised or other quoted convertible securities have been converted and the securities received as a result of the exercise or conversion either are already quoted on ASX or are not intended to be quoted on ASX.
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are issuing a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers.
*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
|
Question
|
Question
|
Answer
|
no
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
*Name of entity
|
Alumina Limited
|
|
We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue,
|
|
|
conversion or payment up of the following unquoted
|
|
|
+securities.
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
*Registration type and number
|
ABN 85004820419
|
|
Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or
|
|
|
another registration type and number (if you supply
|
|
|
another registration type, please specify both the type
|
|
|
of registration and the registration number).
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
*ASX issuer code
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
*This announcement is
|
☒ A new announcement
|
|
Tick whichever is applicable.
|
☐ An update/amendment to a previous
|
|
|
announcement
|
|
|
☐ A cancellation of a previous
|
|
|
announcement
|
|
|
|
1.4a
|
*Reason for update
|
n/a
|
|
Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A
|
|
|
reason must be provided for an update.
|
|
|
|
|
1.4b
|
*Date of previous announcement to this
|
n/a
|
|
update
|
|
|
Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.
|
|
|
|
|
1.4c
|
*Reason for cancellation
|
n/a
|
|
Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.
|
|
|
|
|
1.4d
|
*Date of previous announcement to this
|
n/a
|
|
cancellation
|
|
|
Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
*Date of this announcement
|
14 January 2022
|
|
|