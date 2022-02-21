Log in
    AWC   AU000000AWC3

ALUMINA LIMITED

(AWC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/21 06:30:15 pm
2.115 AUD   -0.70%
Alumina Expects Global Aluminum Output to Rise This Year -- Commodity Comment

02/21/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Australia's Alumina Ltd. on Tuesday reported a 28% increase in full-year profit for 2021, at US$187.6 million. Here are some remarks from its year-end report.


On the aluminum market:

"The global production of primary aluminum in 2021 grew by 3% over 2020 to 67.34 million [metric] tons. Over 2021, the LME aluminum price ranged between $1,952 per ton and $3,180 per ton. The price mainly climbed throughout the year to peak in October, before falling sharply for a few weeks and then climb back up to $2,806 by the end of December. Smelting cuts announced at some European smelters around the end of 2021, due to very high energy costs, will tighten regional supply. However, over the course of 2022, it is expected that restarts and new capacity at low carbon and lower cost smelters elsewhere will drive primary aluminum production globally above 2021 levels. Other factors which could impact on aluminum demand or production this year include Covid-related slowdowns, on-going shipping abnormality, risks that China's real-estate sector may reduce construction demand, tightening of monetary policies reducing stimulus growth, geopolitical tensions, higher than expected recycling at higher aluminum prices and strong Chinese semi-finished product exports."


On its joint venture with Alcoa Corp.:

"Production from AWAC [Alcoa World Alumina & Chemicals] operated refineries was 12.6 million tons, a 1.6% decrease from 2020. After a record-setting first half of the year, in the second half, all but one refinery decreased production levels due to unrelated events. Industrial actions at the San Ciprian refinery and smelter had a negative impact on production at San Ciprian refinery. Alumar's production was negatively affected by the outage of a bauxite unloader in the third quarter. In Western Australia, Wagerup and Pinjarra's production decreased as a result of unplanned maintenance events. This was partially offset by a record annual production at the Kwinana refinery."


On alumina prices:

"The first half of 2021 saw an overall increase in alumina prices as demand and consumer confidence were restored and the aluminium price continued to rise. At the end of the 1Q 2021 freight costs began to climb significantly impacting the Chinese import parity price, and in turn constraining the API [Alumina Price Index]. The alumina market changed significantly during the third quarter when production disruptions at Alumar, Gramercy and Jamalco reduced the rest of world supply. Alumina prices surged reaching a peak of $484/ton and averaged $369 for the second half."


On China's alumina market:

"The second half of 2021 witnessed one of the largest volatility ranges in China's alumina prices in history. After a relatively stable first half, prices started to rally in July, as key producers in Shandong curtailed production to meet the energy consumption cap. Surging coal prices triggered a spike in caustic soda costs, a military coup in Guinea cast doubts on bauxite supply, and, together with production curtailments at the same time, average alumina price in China reached a multi-year high. As China continues to import surplus alumina from outside China, and has limited primary aluminum production growth, a moderate alumina surplus is forecast in 2022."


On alumina production costs:

"The average cash cost per tonne of alumina increased by 19% to $236 per ton. The main contributing factors were the higher energy prices, including the transition to the previously announced WA new gas contracts, higher gas/oil prices and higher European power prices. This was also compounded by a stronger Australian dollar as well as higher bauxite costs during the Willowdale crusher move. Caustic prices were up in the second half, however the 2021 production cost only increased slightly in relation to caustic due the timing of inventory flow."


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1730ET

