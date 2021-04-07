Alba lands ISO 22301:2012 Certification in Business Continuity Management System

​​

View Arabic version (PDF)

The world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) announced today that it has received ISO 22301:2012 certification for Business Continuity Management System (BCMS), which is an international recognition for its ability to continue its business operations despite disruptions as well as adherence to best practices in the implementation of its BCMS.

Commenting on this occasion, Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said:

'The early implementation of our BCMS and Emergency Response Plans has helped us to navigate through the COVID-19 crisis, keep our people safe and ensure the sustainability of our operations. Our continuous improvements are made to prepare, respond and recover from crises and this certificate validates our resilience and ability to pursue excellence in everything we do.'

Bureau Veritas (BV), in line with the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), conducted the audit, which covered all departments in Alba.