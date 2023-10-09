Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat) has appointed Khalild Al Rumaihi as Chairman of Aluminium Bahrain (Alba). With his extensive industry knowledge and expertise, Al Rumaihi is well-equipped to steer Alba's continued growth and success to further solidify its position as an industry leader, it said. Presently, Al Rumaihi is the Executive Chairman of Amriya Group.

Before his current role, he held the position of Chief Executive Officer at Mumtalakat, from September 2019 to April 2023. Al Rumaihi also served as the Chief Executive of Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) for five years. Prior to his tenure at the EDB, Al Rumaihi held the position of Managing Director at Investcorp and was a member of the Management Committee and Head of the Institutional Placement Team covering Investcorp's clients in the Arabian Gulf.

Al Rumaihi holds a Master's degree in Public Policy specialising in Economic Development from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Foreign Service from Georgetown University.