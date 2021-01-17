Aluminium Bahrain B S C : 199 national employees promoted across Alba's plant in 2020

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C (Alba) - the world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China - announced the promotion of 199 national employees across various departments during the second week of January 2021. These promotions reflect Alba's commitment to develop its nationals from within to higher positions through customised training and development programmes.

Based on the Alba's Master Training Plan (announced in October 2019), 52 employees were promoted to Supervisory and Management positions whereas more than 147 employees received higher grade promotions within the non-supervisory ranks.

Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali stated on this occasion:

'Despite the Pandemic, Alba continues to train its people in terms of developing their skills, responsiveness, and agility thus preparing them for what's coming their way to lead Alba in the future. We wish them the best as they define their own path while advancing their career journey in Alba.'

Alba also recently announced the Al Jisr Programme, a new Training and Development initiative that complements Alba's Master Training Plan. The Al Jisr Programme targets Bahraini employees within non-supervisory ranks and provides them with technical and soft skills through a 4-year period to be eligible to apply for supervisory vacancies.