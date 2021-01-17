Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bahrain Bourse  >  Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aluminium Bahrain B S C : 199 national employees promoted across Alba's plant in 2020

01/17/2021 | 07:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C (Alba) - the world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China - announced the promotion of 199 national employees across various departments during the second week of January 2021. These promotions reflect Alba's commitment to develop its nationals from within to higher positions through customised training and development programmes.

Based on the Alba's Master Training Plan (announced in October 2019), 52 employees were promoted to Supervisory and Management positions whereas more than 147 employees received higher grade promotions within the non-supervisory ranks.

Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali stated on this occasion:

'Despite the Pandemic, Alba continues to train its people in terms of developing their skills, responsiveness, and agility thus preparing them for what's coming their way to lead Alba in the future. We wish them the best as they define their own path while advancing their career journey in Alba.'

Alba also recently announced the Al Jisr Programme, a new Training and Development initiative that complements Alba's Master Training Plan. The Al Jisr Programme targets Bahraini employees within non-supervisory ranks and provides them with technical and soft skills through a 4-year period to be eligible to apply for supervisory vacancies.

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 17 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2021 11:59:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
07:00aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : 199 national employees promoted across Alba's plant in..
PU
01/11ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba CEO unveils new Vision, Mission and Values at the..
PU
01/06ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : 2020 marks Alba's highest production record ever achie..
PU
2020ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba's Line 6 Expansion Project Scoops GCC Industrial ..
PU
2020ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba achieves 5 million safe working-hours without LTI
PU
2020ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba inks MoU with HJJ to explore future upstream deve..
PU
2020ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Holds Board Meeting for Q4 of 2020
PU
2020ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : - Alba ranks FIRST on ESG amongst companies in Bahrain
AQ
2020ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba ranks FIRST on ESG amongst companies in Bahrain
PU
2020ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba announces a new initiative to boost Bahrainisatio..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 161 M 3 081 M 3 081 M
Net income 2020 13,1 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
Net Debt 2020 943 M 2 502 M 2 502 M
P/E ratio 2020 61,0x
Yield 2020 1,04%
Capitalization 706 M 1 873 M 1 873 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 714
Free-Float 9,45%
Chart ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,71 BHD
Last Close Price 0,50 BHD
Spread / Highest target 90,0%
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ali Hassan Al-Baqali Chief Executive Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.-2.53%1 873
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS4.05%8 729
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-2.39%7 935
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC8.03%7 642
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.13.61%6 621
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-9.96%3 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ