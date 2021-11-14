Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba CEO Receives People First Leader Award 2021

​​

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)'s Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, earned a prominent recognition as the winner of 'People First Leader Award' during the GCC GOV HR Awarding Ceremony 2021 that was held on 26 October 2021 at InterContinental Dubai Festival City - Dubai, UAE.

This Award recognised Al Baqali for his creative initiatives, since his appointment as the CEO in August 2019, towards the development of Alba's national workforce which include 'Al Jisr' Programme for Building Supervisory Skills - a unique programme to develop high-potential non-supervisory employees and prepare them for leadership positions; Training Programmes to initiate new recruits; Business Engagement Plan to utilise the knowledge of Alba-sponsored MBA graduates and the Master Training Plan devised for every employee across the plant.

On his win of the coveted People First Leader Award, CEO Ali Al Baqali said:

"Success doesn't come by accident; it is the product of hard work and persistence. Alba can only be strong thanks to its people and our future is tied up to investing in our people.

I would like to thank our Executive Management and the Human Resources & Training Department for their dedicated efforts in ensuring the continuity of all training programmes especially amidst COVID-19.

Our vision is to be the number one Aluminium supplier for the generations to come and this can only be achieved by our people."

Alba boasts one of the largest national workforces in the Kingdom of Bahrain with around 3,200 employees of whom 84% are Bahraini nationals.