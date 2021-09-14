Log in
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba CEO Receives the Director of Nasser Vocational Training Centre

09/14/2021 | 12:52am EDT
View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)'s Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, received on Wednesday 11 August 2021, the Director of Nasser Vocational Training Centre (NVTC), Dr. Abdulla Nasser Al Noaimi, at the Company's premises. Present at the meeting was Alba's Director of Administration, Hamad Al Shaibeh as well as Alba's Human Resources and Training Senior Manager and NVTC Board of Trustees' Member, Rawdha Salman Al Aradi.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed several topics of mutual interest and explored means of further cooperation, including learning and development opportunities for the Bahraini youth both in NVTC and in Alba campus. Moreover, Al Baqali lauded the level of competency and commitment demonstrated by NVTC students who participated in on-job-training programmes at the Company over the years.

On this occasion, Alba's Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, said:

'Investment in knowledge pays the best interest for Alba. As a responsible corporate citizen, we want to develop our Bahraini employees and prepare them to lead in the future; we believe that educating our people is the passport to a better future of Alba - this comes in line with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.'

Adding further, NVTC Director Dr. Al Noaimi said:

'By cooperating with one of Bahrain's blue-asset companies such as Alba, we are aiming to make Nasser Vocational Training Centre the leading center in technical education in the region to supply qualified workforce for the labour market. We are as strong as the companies we work with and we trust that this bond between us and Alba will cement further areas of partnerships.'

NVTC is governed by a Board of Trustees that is chaired by HM the King's Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and the Centre is known for applying advanced educational practices to achieve the highest standards of technical and vocational education.


Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 04:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
