    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-09-14
1.175 BHD    0.00%
08:20aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba CEO applauds 18 female employees on completing Leadership Development Programme
PU
09/15Bahrain's Alba says Europe wary of ordering aluminium for next year
RE
09/15Aluminium rises, but other metals slip on recession fears
RE
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba CEO applauds 18 female employees on completing Leadership Development Programme

09/18/2022 | 08:20am EDT
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)'s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali awarded 18 Alba female employees with Certificates of Completion for a Leadership Development Programme that was held recently in cooperation with Steppingstone Global Co. WLL.

The Leadership Development Programme was tailor-made course for Alba Ladies with an aim to provide equal opportunity at enhancing their leadership skills for future growth within the Company. The course focused on various aspects including Decision Making, Emotional Intelligence, Organisational Culture, and Conflict Resolution.

Alba's Director of Administration Hamad Al Shaibeh and Sr. Manager HR & Training Rawdha Salman Al Aradi were also present during the ceremony, which was held on 18 September 2022 at Alba's Al Dana Hall.

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 18 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2022 12:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 809 M 4 798 M 4 798 M
Net income 2022 516 M 1 369 M 1 369 M
Net Debt 2022 478 M 1 268 M 1 268 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,22x
Yield 2022 7,06%
Capitalization 1 663 M 4 409 M 4 409 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 9,65%
Chart ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,18 BHD
Average target price 1,53 BHD
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali Hassan Al-Baqali Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Senior Manager-Information Technology
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.46.88%4 409
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-7.17%9 085
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS-18.34%8 554
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-47.02%7 742
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.-28.03%5 737
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-10.12%4 981