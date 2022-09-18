Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba CEO applauds 18 female employees on completing Leadership Development Programme

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)'s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali awarded 18 Alba female employees with Certificates of Completion for a Leadership Development Programme that was held recently in cooperation with Steppingstone Global Co. WLL.

The Leadership Development Programme was tailor-made course for Alba Ladies with an aim to provide equal opportunity at enhancing their leadership skills for future growth within the Company. The course focused on various aspects including Decision Making, Emotional Intelligence, Organisational Culture, and Conflict Resolution.

Alba's Director of Administration Hamad Al Shaibeh and Sr. Manager HR & Training Rawdha Salman Al Aradi were also present during the ceremony, which was held on 18 September 2022 at Alba's Al Dana Hall.

