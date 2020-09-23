Log in
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba CEO emphasises on Sustainability at the Virtual International Aluminium Conference 2020

09/23/2020 | 07:45am EDT

View Arabic version (PDF)

Ali Al Baqali, the Chief Executive Officer of Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), was a key speaker at the Virtual International Aluminium Conference 2020 by Fastmarkets taking place from 21 to 23 September 2020.

Al Baqali featured alongside the CEOs of leading global aluminium producers in the Executive Panel on 22 September. This session focussed on current issues faced by the aluminium industry including COVID-19 - impacts, actions, expectations; Aluminium fundamentals - macro backdrop, end-use industries; and China and Aluminium supply. As one of the panellists, Al Baqali highlighted Alba's response strategy to COVID-19 and lessons learnt, as well as emphasised on the Company's focus in respect to Safety, Efficient Operations and Lean Cost Structure.

During the CEO Fireside Chat on 23 September, Al Baqali gave insights on Alba's approach to sustainability and societal impact and said:

'Sustainability is not only about being a green smelter, it is also about going above and beyond to give back to our community in terms of Environment Protection, Social Responsibility and Governance.

To accelerate our sustainable transformation, we have carried-out many initiatives to include building the Spent Pot Lining (SPL) Treatment Plant - the first of its kind in GCC, which upon completion in 2021, will transform SPL into value-products for industries while ensuring zero waste; investing in the Fish Farm Project at Alba's Calciner and Marine operations; and conducting feasibility studies to install solar panels in Alba parking area to generate power and there will be more to come.'

It is worthy to note that Alba is one of the major aluminium smelters participating in the Virtual International Aluminium Conference 2020, which is a well-known platform for aluminium producers and end-users to connect for potential growth opportunities as well as share their views on the industry.


Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 11:44:01 UTC
EPS Revisions
