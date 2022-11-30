Advanced search
    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-11-28
1.013 BHD   -0.10%
09:23aAluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Chairman leads delegation at ARABAL 2022
PU
11/28Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Wins Two Major Investor Relations Awards for 2022 by MEIRA
PU
11/20Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Holds Alignment and Synergy Workshop for its Management Team
PU
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Chairman leads delegation at ARABAL 2022

11/30/2022 | 09:23am EST
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)'s Chairman of the Board of Directors Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa is leading the Company's delegation at the 24th edition of Arab International Aluminium Conference and Exhibition (ARABAL) hosted by Egyptalum from 29 November to 01 December 2022 at the Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo, Egypt.

Alba's delegation comprises Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, Chief Operations Officer Dr. Abdulla Habib, Chief Marketing Officer Khalid A. Latif, Director Administration Hamad Al Shaibeh, Sr. Manager Strategic Supply & Planning Mohamed Khalid, Manager Sales MENA Fatema Al Mohri as well as Manager Public Relations Abdulla Seyadee.

Commenting on this event, Alba's Chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa stated:

"ARABAL has become a synonym of the strong and collaborative relations shared amongst the Region's primary Aluminium producers and we are proud to have been part of it for more than 3 decades.
We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the last years thanks to the partners whom we have connected with through ARABAL, and we look forward to collaborating once again as we plan for our upcoming Line 7 Expansion Project."

Alba's CEO Al Baqali added:

"ARABAL has become a top-tier event in the global Aluminium industry with a major focus on the challenges and future opportunities that impact the Region's landscape. We are pleased to take part of ARABAL to showcase our success stories on various fronts as well as benefit from other smelters' journeys in our collective pursuit towards sustainable and responsible Aluminium production."

Alba's CEO Ali Al Baqali joined the Arab smelters' senior executives for the panel discussion on 'Arab Smelter Panel - Current Challenges, Future Opportunities' while the COO Dr. Abdulla Habib participated in 'Aluminium Key Enabler of the Path Towards a More Sustainable Economy and a 'Green' Recovery' panel discussion on 30 November. Moreover, the CMO Khalid A. Latif is participating in the panel discussion on 'Are VAPs - Value Added Products the Route to Better Margins?' on 01 December.

Since its inauguration in Kuwait in 1983, ARABAL has become an event of international repute, bringing together industry leaders from around the world to discuss current issues in the Aluminium sector whilst also exploring investment opportunities in the region. It is hosted on rotation basis by the primary aluminium producers in the region.

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 14:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
