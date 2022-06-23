Log in
2022-06-20
1.155 BHD   -1.28%
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Chairman leads the Company's delegation at the 25th Arab-German Business Forum 2022

06/23/2022 | 06:35am EDT
"Five decades and counting, Bahrain has forged closed ties with Germany in the fields in trade and investment, and Alba is a great tangible example of this," stated Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)'s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa during his Keynote Speech at the Gala Dinner of the 25th Arab-German Business Forum that is being held in Berlin from 21 to 23 June 2022.

Adding further, Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa said: "We look forward to welcoming German companies to set-up manufacturing units and businesses at the recently announced Aluminium Downstream Park, which represents a dynamic part of the Economic Recovery Plan put in motion in October 2021 by the Government of Bahrain and led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

Alba will play a key role in the development of the planned Aluminium Downstream Park and look forward to being the supplier of choice for all Aluminium manufacturing and recycling projects."

Known as a leading platform for promoting Arab-German business relations, the Arab-German Business Forum comprises panel discussions and roundtables with the participation of high-level delegates and speakers who focus on creating opportunities and growth within key sectors of the Arab economies as well as Germany.

Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali participated in the Panel Discussion on 'Sustainability and Waste Management: Major Challenges and Excellent Opportunities' during which he gave insights on Alba's fully-fledged ESG Roadmap, which is in line with Bahrain's commitment to achieve 'Net Zero Emissions' by 2060. Al Baqali also spoke about Alba's latest endeavour to address waste management - Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, adding: "The Plant is about 'pioneering the future'. We are proud to have a world-class solution for SPL waste, which will not only transform SPL into valuable products but also provide recycling solution to realise significant environmental and economic gains in a circular economy."

During his participation in the Panel discussion on 'Mobility and Logistics: Smart Solutions as a Key to a Sustainable Development?', Alba's Chief Marketing Officer Khalid A. Latif stated, "Alba has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to producing and delivering Aluminium responsibly and sustainably. Our recent credentials to include ASI Performance Certification give the Company a competitive edge as we seek to embark on new markets in Germany and Europe."

On the side-line of the Arab-German Business Forum 2022, the Chairman of the Board Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa presented Alba's 50th Anniversary Coin to HE Mr. Abdulla Abdullatif Al Shaikh Abdulla, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Federal Republic of Germany, as well as to HE Mr. AbdulAziz Al Mikhlafi, the Secretary General Ghorfa Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Alba's Director Marketing Boris Santosi and Director Investor Relations, Insurance & Corporate Secretary Eline Hilal were also part of the Company's' delegation attending the 25th Arab-German Business Forum.

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
