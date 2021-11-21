Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Chairman of the Board of Directors Tours Reduction Line 6

​​

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)'s Chairman of Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa, paid a field visit to the Company's Reduction Line 6 on Thursday 18 November 2021 - which is about to celebrate 2 years post its official inauguration. This tour comes in line with the Chairman of the Board's planned visits to Alba's campus following the ease of COVID-19 restrictions.

Joined by Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali and the Executive Management, Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa was given an up-close-and-personal tour of Reduction Line 6 and its facilities.

Commenting on this visit, Alba's Chairman of the Board Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa said:

"A game changer, Line 6 has made Alba the world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China. The organic growth which the Company has embarked on with Line 6 in operations has seen Alba top new records in its financial performance and scale the ranks to join the US$720 million club for the first time in its Net Profits for the nine-months period of 2021.

I also take this opportunity to thank Line 6 team for an unparalleled performance and for maintaining Operational and Safety standards at all times."

Inaugurated by His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa the Crown Prince and Prime Minister on Sunday 24 November 2019, Line 6 added 540,000 metric tonnes to Alba's former name-plate capacity bringing it to more than 1.548 million metric tonnes per year. To-date, Reduction Line 6 is operating at 477.5 kA.