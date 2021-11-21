Log in
    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Chairman of the Board of Directors Tours Reduction Line 6

11/21/2021 | 06:34am EST
​​

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)'s Chairman of Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa, paid a field visit to the Company's Reduction Line 6 on Thursday 18 November 2021 - which is about to celebrate 2 years post its official inauguration. This tour comes in line with the Chairman of the Board's planned visits to Alba's campus following the ease of COVID-19 restrictions.

Joined by Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali and the Executive Management, Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa was given an up-close-and-personal tour of Reduction Line 6 and its facilities.

Commenting on this visit, Alba's Chairman of the Board Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa said:

"A game changer, Line 6 has made Alba the world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China. The organic growth which the Company has embarked on with Line 6 in operations has seen Alba top new records in its financial performance and scale the ranks to join the US$720 million club for the first time in its Net Profits for the nine-months period of 2021.

I also take this opportunity to thank Line 6 team for an unparalleled performance and for maintaining Operational and Safety standards at all times."

Inaugurated by His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa the Crown Prince and Prime Minister on Sunday 24 November 2019, Line 6 added 540,000 metric tonnes to Alba's former name-plate capacity bringing it to more than 1.548 million metric tonnes per year. To-date, Reduction Line 6 is operating at 477.5 kA.

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 11:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 584 M 4 201 M 4 201 M
Net income 2021 377 M 999 M 999 M
Net Debt 2021 759 M 2 013 M 2 013 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,04x
Yield 2021 11,3%
Capitalization 1 146 M 3 041 M 3 041 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 9,66%
Chart ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,81 BHD
Average target price 1,00 BHD
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali Hassan Al-Baqali Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Senior Manager-Information Technology
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.57.89%3 041
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY113.57%15 034
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD33.49%10 803
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED7.32%8 921
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.33.54%7 895
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.43.43%5 289