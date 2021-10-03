Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Chairman visits Power Stations 3 & 5

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)'s Chairman of Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa, paid a field visit to Alba Power Stations 3 & 5 control rooms on Thursday 30 September 2021.

Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, Chief Power Officer Amin Sultan and other top officials accompanied the Chairman of the Board during his visit for the first time inside the plant since the dawn of COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on this visit, Alba's Chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa said:

"It is good to be back on site and see our workforce in person and in action since the start of this pandemic. And this field trip is one of the many visits I am planning to do inside Alba within this year. I chose to start with our Power Stations as without seamless captive power, we can't produce Aluminium metal. I take the opportunity to thank the Power Operations and Power Maintenance teams for their efforts in ensuring our operations are running at full capacity."

Adding further:

"It is worth noting that our Power Station 5 (PS5), hosting 3 Gas Turbines, 3 Steam Turbines and 3 heat recovery steam generators, is the biggest and most efficient Power Plant in Bahrain. PS5 has been a game-changer for us as it has scaled-up our operational efficiency especially in terms of lower production cost, lower Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and lower gas consumption - all of which has made PS5 one of the most efficient combined cycle power plant in the Gulf region."

Alba Power Plants built-in capacity is 3,665 MW and Alba plant requires 2,560 MW.