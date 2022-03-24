Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Clarification Statement

In reference to what has been circulated today Thursday 24 March 2022 on social media platforms, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) would like to confirm that it is in the process to refinance its Syndicated Commercial Loan Facility of US$1,247,475,000.
Further details will be issued in due course.
