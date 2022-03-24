Log in
    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Clarification Statement

03/24/2022
In reference to what has been circulated today Thursday 24 March 2022 on social media platforms, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) would like to confirm that it is in the process to refinance its Syndicated Commercial Loan Facility of US$1,247,475,000.

Further details will be issued in due course.

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 12:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 843 M 4 887 M 4 887 M
Net income 2022 501 M 1 328 M 1 328 M
Net Debt 2022 423 M 1 121 M 1 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,41x
Yield 2022 6,43%
Capitalization 2 208 M 5 855 M 5 855 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 9,66%
Technical analysis trends ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,56 BHD
Average target price 1,21 BHD
Spread / Average Target -22,4%
Managers and Directors
Ali Hassan Al-Baqali Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Senior Manager-Information Technology
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.95.00%5 855
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED24.67%12 134
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD6.23%11 733
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-45.56%7 980
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.-11.89%7 783
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.26.23%7 673