    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  05-25
1.240 BHD    0.00%
06:16aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Grows its Global Presence with Opening its Sales' Office in Singapore
PU
05/16TRANSCRIPT : Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022
CI
05/16ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Signs Agreement with Mitsubishi Power & SEPCO III as EPC contractor for Block 4 in Power Station 5
PU
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Grows its Global Presence with Opening its Sales' Office in Singapore

05/28/2022 | 06:16am EDT
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China, took a major step to strengthen its presence in the Asian-Pacific market with inaugurating its newest Sales' office in Singapore on Friday 27 May 2022.

The new sales' office was officially inaugurated by the Chairman of Alba's Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, during a ceremony that was held in the presence of Alba's Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, as well as its Chief Marketing Officer, Khalid A. Latif, and Director Marketing MEA - Asia, Hisham Al Kooheji as well as VAP Marketing Manager Shoji Takeuchi who looks after the operations of the Singaporean office.

Speaking on this occasion, Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa said:

"Our expansion into Singapore marks a new chapter in Alba's growth strategy as we aim to further connect with our existing clients in the Asian market and forge partnerships with new ones.

Thanks to +550,000 metric tonnes additional throughput streaming from our Line 6 Expansion Project, Alba today is well-poised to consolidate its position as a supplier of choice and meet the demands of its growing customer-base in the Asian-Pacific region."

In 2021, the Asian-Pacific market accounted for 21% of Alba's Total Sales by footprint and Alba's client base has expanded across multiple countries in this region to include Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, and New Zealand amongst others. To date, Alba has 3 Sales' offices in Zurich - Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Singapore as well as one subsidiary in Atlanta - United States.

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 28 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2022 10:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
