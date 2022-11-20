Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Holds Alignment and Synergy Workshop for its Management Team

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)'s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali held a one-day Alignment and Synergy Workshop for the Company's Executives, Directors and Managers on Thursday 17 November 2022 at the Wyndham Grand Manama Hotel.

The primary objective of the Workshop was to discuss the dynamic market situation with its ups and downs, how to achieve 2022 Production and Safety targets all the while prepping for Alba's 2023 objective given the heightened uncertainty and challenges in the market.

Speaking at the Workshop, CEO Al Baqali said:

"As the markets always change, we must be where the market is going and learn how to trade the market sentiment for Alba's benefits.

We can't change the market sentiment; however, we can change the way we think to be able to blend in and this can only be done through building a feeling of oneness, of dependence on one another as well as our synergy as a management team."

Al Baqali's keynote focussed on the importance of aligning Alba business units' strategies to ensure a successful year ahead despite the challenges. The Company's Executives -- Chief Operating Officer Dr. Abdulla Habib, Chief Financial Officer Bryan, Chief Marketing Officer Khalid A. Latif, Chief Power Officer Amin Sultan and Chief Supply Officer Waleed Tamimi -- also presented on their respective group's achievements for the current year and outlook for 2023.

A special session on 'Applied Psychology' was also conducted by a well-known sports personality and Director of the Olympic Academy at the Bahrain Olympic Committee Dr. Nabeel Taha Al Shehab (PhD in Positive Psychology) on cognitive, motivational, affective, and behavioral psychological factors that play a key role in work and organizational settings.

Back to news