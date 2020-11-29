Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Holds Board Meeting for Q4 of 2020

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C (Alba), the world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China, is on track to finish 2020 strong despite the challenges of the year, as stated by the Chairman of Alba's Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa during the fourth quarterly Board of Directors' meeting held virtually on Sunday 29 November 2020.

Adding further, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa said:

'2020 has been a year of exceptional events on many fronts. Our secret to adapt to the changes and find our new balance is to focus our efforts, not on challenging today's status quo, but on building the new and resilient Alba as we prepare ourselves to start 2021.'

During the meeting, the Board approved the Minutes of the previous Board Meeting held on 27 September 2020 as well as reviewed Reports of the Executive Committee, Board Audit Committee and the Nomination, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board also discussed and approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hangzhou Jinjiang Group Co. Ltd (HJJ), a leading alumina producer in China, to secure Alba's long-term alumina requirements as well as a new proposal to creep Lines4-5. During the meeting, various updates were given on Safety and Plant Operational performance amidst COVID-19, insights on the overall market conditions as well as Alba's Financial Performance to-date.

Including the Chairman of the Board, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa, the Alba Board of Directors comprises six directors appointed by Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © - Mr. Yousif Abdulla Taqi, Mrs. Suha Karzoon, Shaikh Isa Bin Khalid Al Khalifa, Mr. Tim Murray and Mrs. Rasha Sabkar. The three directors appointed by Sabic Industrial Investments Co. (SIIC) are Mr. Ahmed Al Duriaan, Mr. Iyad Al Garawi and Mr. Omar Al Amoudi and one elected director, Mr. Mutlaq Al-Morished.