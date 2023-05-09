Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2023-05-07
1.050 BHD   +3.96%
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Receives ASI Chain of Custody Standard Certification for Responsible Production

05/09/2023 | 06:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world's largest Aluminium smelter ex-China, has become the first entity in the Middle East to achieve Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI)'s updated Chain of Custody (CoC) Standard V2 Certification, covering the Smelter site and Calciner & Marine plant.

The ASI CoC Standard complements the ASI Performance Standard and is voluntary for ASI members. The CoC Standard includes requirements for establishing a chain of custody for ASI certified aluminium. This allows further production and processing to be controlled throughout the value chain.

Commenting on this occasion, Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said:

"Sustainable development is not a destination, but rather a journey that is supported by the six strategic priorities under the Company's ESG Roadmap.

Achieving ASI's Chain of Custody certification underlines our commitment to go beyond Corporate Social Responsibility and transform the way we conduct our business through responsible sourcing and sustainable production."

In February 2019, Alba joined ASI as a Production and Transformation member and received the ASI Performance Standard Certification in 2020.

Back to news

Attachments

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 10:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 645 M 4 364 M 4 364 M
Net income 2023 336 M 892 M 892 M
Net Debt 2023 347 M 920 M 920 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,38x
Yield 2023 6,67%
Capitalization 1 486 M 3 942 M 3 942 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 9,65%
Chart ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,05 BHD
Average target price 1,42 BHD
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali Hassan Al-Baqali Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Senior Manager-Information Technology
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.-3.67%3 942
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED7.87%9 598
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS3.69%9 397
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.29.41%7 217
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.3.36%5 724
ALUAR ALUMINIO ARGENTINO S.A.I.C.57.28%3 488
