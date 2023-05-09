Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Receives ASI Chain of Custody Standard Certification for Responsible Production

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world's largest Aluminium smelter ex-China, has become the first entity in the Middle East to achieve Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI)'s updated Chain of Custody (CoC) Standard V2 Certification, covering the Smelter site and Calciner & Marine plant.

The ASI CoC Standard complements the ASI Performance Standard and is voluntary for ASI members. The CoC Standard includes requirements for establishing a chain of custody for ASI certified aluminium. This allows further production and processing to be controlled throughout the value chain.

Commenting on this occasion, Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said:



"Sustainable development is not a destination, but rather a journey that is supported by the six strategic priorities under the Company's ESG Roadmap.



Achieving ASI's Chain of Custody certification underlines our commitment to go beyond Corporate Social Responsibility and transform the way we conduct our business through responsible sourcing and sustainable production."



In February 2019, Alba joined ASI as a Production and Transformation member and received the ASI Performance Standard Certification in 2020.

