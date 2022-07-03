Log in
    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-06-29
1.155 BHD   +1.76%
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba affirms its commitment to Bahraini youth development

07/03/2022
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), a pillar of the Kingdom of Bahrain's economic and social development, underlined its commitment to the development of Bahraini youth when its Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali met with around 70 students who are undergoing On-The-Job training (OJT) programmes across the different functions in Alba. Director Administration Hamad Al Shaibeh and other Company's officials were also present at the event.

Held on 30 June 2022 at Alba, the event was organised for the students who joined the Company this year from different local and overseas universities to complete their OJT requirements as part of their undergraduate degrees.

Addressing the students on this occasion, the CEO Ali Al Baqali said:

"Learning experiences are like journeys. It is not only about learning more but also doing more in a world with the change being the only constant.

Our aim is to help trainees translate their learnings into action and help them build their unique competitive advantage to further contribute to Bahrain's aspirations."

Every year, Alba hosts university trainees who seek to develop their technical and interpersonal skills in a professional work environment. Between 2019 and 2022, Alba has welcomed more than 250 university students, who received hands-on training placements according to their respective specialisations.

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 03 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2022 11:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 835 M 4 866 M 4 866 M
Net income 2022 559 M 1 482 M 1 482 M
Net Debt 2022 320 M 849 M 849 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,92x
Yield 2022 9,88%
Capitalization 1 634 M 4 335 M 4 335 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 9,65%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,16 BHD
Average target price 1,62 BHD
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
Managers and Directors
Ali Hassan Al-Baqali Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Senior Manager-Information Technology
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.44.38%4 335
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED7.78%10 461
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD-18.69%8 785
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-55.63%6 486
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.-23.57%6 420
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-9.94%5 206