Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba affirms its commitment to Bahraini youth development

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), a pillar of the Kingdom of Bahrain's economic and social development, underlined its commitment to the development of Bahraini youth when its Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali met with around 70 students who are undergoing On-The-Job training (OJT) programmes across the different functions in Alba. Director Administration Hamad Al Shaibeh and other Company's officials were also present at the event.

Held on 30 June 2022 at Alba, the event was organised for the students who joined the Company this year from different local and overseas universities to complete their OJT requirements as part of their undergraduate degrees.

Addressing the students on this occasion, the CEO Ali Al Baqali said:



"Learning experiences are like journeys. It is not only about learning more but also doing more in a world with the change being the only constant.



Our aim is to help trainees translate their learnings into action and help them build their unique competitive advantage to further contribute to Bahrain's aspirations."

Every year, Alba hosts university trainees who seek to develop their technical and interpersonal skills in a professional work environment. Between 2019 and 2022, Alba has welcomed more than 250 university students, who received hands-on training placements according to their respective specialisations.

Back to news