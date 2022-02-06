Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba and BAPCO join forces to foster Green and Sustainable Industrial Development

In the first-of-its-kind initiative, two of Bahrain's industrial giants Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) and Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) have joined forces to share knowledge and collaborate on implementing Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives of common interest through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed today Sunday 06 February 2022.

The MoU was inked by Alba's Chief Executive Officer - Ali Al Baqali and Bapco's Chief Executive Officer - Dr. Abdulrahman Jawahery at Awali Township and was attended by Alba's Chief Power Officer - Amin Sultan, and Bapco's Acting Deputy Chief Executive and BMP Project Director - Hafedh Al Qassab, as well as other officials from both companies.

In addition to due diligence for projects of common interest that are in line with the commitments made by H.R.H. Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), the MoU will set the platform to conduct a feasibility study on utilizing current and any future developments on surplus hydrogen to be made available from Bapco to Alba as well as form a joint taskforce to implement the agreed objectives between the two companies.

Commenting on this occasion, Alba's CEO Ali Al Baqali stated:

"An alliance of this kind, between two of the largest companies in Bahrain, is a commitment to join our forces to embrace sustainable industrial development as we race to meet Bahrain's Net Zero Emissions by 2060. It's only united under the leadership of H.R.H. Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain that we will be able to make a difference, and address climate change by building resilient infrastructure for a greener and sustainable future. I also take the opportunity to extend my thanks to Alba's Chairman of the Board Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa for leading the way we do things in Alba."

Bapco's CEO Dr. Abdulrahman Jawahery added:

"Bapco is honored and privileged to sign this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alba. This partnership translates our intention to address climate change challenges under the strategic guidance of H.H. Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, H.M. the King's Representative for Humanitarian Works & Youth Affairs, Chairman of The Oil & Gas Holding Company as well as the wise directives of Chairman of Bapco's Board of Directors H.E. Mr. Abdulla Jehad Al-Zain. This is one of the many initiatives we have in our pursuit to realise Bapco's ESG objectives."

