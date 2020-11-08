Log in
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba announces a new initiative to boost Bahrainisation

11/08/2020 | 08:26am EST

​​

View Arabic version (PDF)

In line with its ongoing commitment to invest in its national workforce, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) rolled-out 'Al Jisr' Programme -- a new Training and Development initiative which aims to build supervisory skills on Sunday 01 November 2020.

The Programme targets Bahraini employees from within non-supervisory ranks while providing them with the technical and soft skills through a 4-year period, squeezing the timeframe by more than half, to be eligible to apply for supervisory vacancies upon successful completion. Alba held a weeklong virtual interactive awareness campaign to familiarise all candidates on the application criteria and selection process which will be managed by a specialized external party.

On the launch of this initiative, Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali commented:

'Boosting Bahrainisation has always been one of our top priorities in the Company. With Al Jisr Programme, we aim to train and develop our high-potential national employees whom we consider our greatest assets.

We don't aspire to build businesses; we aim to invest in our people who then become Alba future leaders to translate our vision -- to be the number one Aluminium supplier for the generations to come.'

Al Jisr Programme will complement Alba's Master Training Plan that was launched back in October 2019 as a customised training and development initiative to fulfil the needs of every job and employee in the Company.


Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 08 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 13:25:03 UTC
