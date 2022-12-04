Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-11-30
1.014 BHD    0.00%
08:27aAluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba celebrates Bahraini Woman's Day with its female employees
PU
12/01Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Chairman Connects with HE the Egyptian's Minister of Public Enterprises Sector during ARABAL Conference
PU
11/30Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Chairman leads delegation at ARABAL 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba celebrates Bahraini Woman's Day with its female employees

12/04/2022 | 08:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) celebrated Bahraini Woman's Day with its female employees in a ceremony that was held under the patronage of Alba's Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, on 04 December 2022 at Alba's Oasis Hall.

Special invitees for this event were Alba's Board Member Rasha Sabkar; Supreme Council for Women's Gender Balance Director Rania Ahmed Al Jarf; Representatives of the General Federation of Bahrain Trade Unions and the Free Federation of Bahrain Trade Unions (Al Hurr) and female journalists from Bahrain's local newspapers.

Speaking on this occasion, Alba's CEO Ali Al Baqali stated: "As one of the leading companies in Bahrain and the region, we take pride in our extraordinary Bahraini Ladies and the role they actively play in Alba. We are proud of the fact that the percentage of female employees in supervisory-level and above positions stand at 41% today out of Alba's total female workforce".

The ceremony was attended by members of the Executive Management, Directors, and Managers.

Back to news

Attachments

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 04 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2022 13:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
08:27aAluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba celebrates Bahraini Woman's Day with its female employees
PU
12/01Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Chairman Connects with HE the Egyptian's Minister of Public..
PU
11/30Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Chairman leads delegation at ARABAL 2022
PU
11/28Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Wins Two Major Investor Relations Awards for 2022 by MEIRA
PU
11/20Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Holds Alignment and Synergy Workshop for its Management Tea..
PU
11/15Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba CEO awards 65 employees on completing Industry 4.0 training..
PU
11/15Transcript : Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022
CI
11/14Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Successfully Reaches the Financial Close for its Power Stat..
PU
11/12Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
11/09Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Wins prestigious GAC Health and Safety Award 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 809 M 4 799 M 4 799 M
Net income 2022 516 M 1 369 M 1 369 M
Net Debt 2022 478 M 1 268 M 1 268 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,78x
Yield 2022 8,18%
Capitalization 1 435 M 3 806 M 3 806 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 9,65%
Chart ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,01 BHD
Average target price 1,53 BHD
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali Hassan Al-Baqali Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Senior Manager-Information Technology
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.26.75%3 806
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS-17.13%8 986
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-14.58%8 558
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-49.67%7 417
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.-26.11%5 805
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-4.12%5 291