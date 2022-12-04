Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba celebrates Bahraini Woman's Day with its female employees

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) celebrated Bahraini Woman's Day with its female employees in a ceremony that was held under the patronage of Alba's Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, on 04 December 2022 at Alba's Oasis Hall.

Special invitees for this event were Alba's Board Member Rasha Sabkar; Supreme Council for Women's Gender Balance Director Rania Ahmed Al Jarf; Representatives of the General Federation of Bahrain Trade Unions and the Free Federation of Bahrain Trade Unions (Al Hurr) and female journalists from Bahrain's local newspapers.

Speaking on this occasion, Alba's CEO Ali Al Baqali stated: "As one of the leading companies in Bahrain and the region, we take pride in our extraordinary Bahraini Ladies and the role they actively play in Alba. We are proud of the fact that the percentage of female employees in supervisory-level and above positions stand at 41% today out of Alba's total female workforce".

The ceremony was attended by members of the Executive Management, Directors, and Managers.

