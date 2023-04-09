Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2023-04-05
1.030 BHD   -0.19%
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba holds Ramadan 'Ghabga' for its employees

04/09/2023 | 05:36am EDT
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) organised a Ramadan 'Ghabga' for its employees on 06 April 2023 at the Gulf Hotel Ramadan Tent.

Held under the patronage of Alba's Chairman of the Board of Directors Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, the Ghabga was attended by several members of the current and former Company's Boards of Directors, CEO Ali Al Baqali, Executives and Management Teams, Labour Unions' representatives and many employees from the Company's departments.

This event provided a platform for all attendees to connect and exchange good wishes on the occasion of the Holy Month's traditions and spirit.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 09 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2023 09:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 676 M 4 444 M 4 444 M
Net income 2023 363 M 963 M 963 M
Net Debt 2023 347 M 920 M 920 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,96x
Yield 2023 7,43%
Capitalization 1 458 M 3 866 M 3 866 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 9,65%
Chart ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,03 BHD
Average target price 1,42 BHD
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali Hassan Al-Baqali Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Senior Manager-Information Technology
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.-5.50%3 866
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS1.43%9 264
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-1.22%8 788
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-8.56%7 026
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.17.81%6 615
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.3.98%5 796
