ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba holds its Board Meeting for third quarter of 2020

09/27/2020 | 11:30pm EDT

​​

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C (Alba), the world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China, held its Board of Directors' Meeting virtually for the third quarter on Sunday 27 September 2020.

Commenting on this occasion, Chairman of Alba's Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa said:

'As we navigate through this unprecedented time, Alba is reforming itself by capitalising on its Safety culture and human assets, increasing its operational resilience and agility, and re-thinking its cost structure.

Despite the challenges, we remain committed to have a strong finish by meeting our 2020 Production Target of 1,540,000 metric tonnes.'

The Board approved the Minutes of the previous meeting as well as reviewed the Reports of the Executive Committee, Board Audit Committee and the Nomination, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee. Alba's Safety initiatives, financial performance-to-date, Titan-Phase IV, operational productivity as well as the overall market sentiment amidst COVID-19 were also discussed during the meeting.

Including the Chairman of the Board, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa, the Alba Board of Directors comprises six directors appointed by Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © - Mr. Yousif Abdulla Taqi, Mrs. Suha Karzoon, Shaikh Isa Bin Khalid Al Khalifa, Mr. Tim Murray and Mrs. Rasha Sabkar. The three directors appointed by Sabic Industrial Investments Co. (SIIC) are Mr. Ahmed Al Duriaan, Mr. Iyad Al Garawi and Mr. Omar Al Amoudi and one elected director, Mr. Mutlaq Al-Morished.​

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 03:29:01 UTC
