Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba hosts a delegation of Bahrain Association of Banks to further its ESG goals

"Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C (Alba), an Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) corporate activist, is charting its journey to meet Bahrain's Net Zero Emissions by 2060," as stated by Alba's CEO Ali Al Baqali during a meeting with the Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB) at Alba's Oasis Hall on 12 June 2022.

Present at the meeting were Alba's Executive Management team, BAB's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Waheed Al Qassim as well as top C-suite executives of more than 20 national and international banks operating in Bahrain.

During the meeting, Ali Al Baqali presented the ESG Roadmap's 6 priority areas and initiatives -- (1) Decarbonisation, (2) Green Energy & Aluminium, (3) Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, (4) Employee Welfare, (5) Collaboration, Partnership and (6) Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence.

Addressing the BAB delegation, Al Baqali stated:



"We believe that small acts, when multiplied by millions of stakeholders, can have bigger impact.

Working together collectively is the Only Right Choice to realise our nation's objectives under the leadership of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain and we believe that Bahrain Association of Banks will play an important role in Alba's ESG journey."

Dr. Waheed Al Qassim, the CEO of BAB, said:



"This visit is part of the association's commitment to providing an effective link between its members from financial and banking institutions and the various economic institutions. At the same time, BAB appreciates the role played by Alba in contributing significantly to GDP and creating rewarding job opportunities for citizens, while also supporting the economy and development in the Kingdom of Bahrain."

Adding further, Dr. Al Qassim stated: "In terms of applying the best environmental and governance models, Bahrain's financial and banking institutions have several pioneering experiences that can be shared with Alba which include sustainable development, green finance, and other objectives that have been clearly defined in the Central Bank of Bahrain's Financial Services Sector Development Strategy 2022-2026.This high-level meeting with Alba enhances the two sides' solid cooperation in ESG and other areas of joint cooperation."

After rolling-out the ESG Roadmap to the Company's employees and banks, Alba will also reach out to other stakeholder groups who would influence the sustainability of its operations.

