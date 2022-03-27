Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba inks MoU with Bahrain Polytechnic to develop higher educational opportunities for Bahraini nationals

03/27/2022 | 07:31am EDT
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world's largest smelter ex-China, and Bahrain Polytechnic, one of Bahrain's leading providers of applied higher education, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 23 March 2022 to strengthen their partnership for mutually beneficial academic and training programmes leading to the development and growth of Bahraini nationals.

Held at Alba, the MoU signing ceremony was attended by Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali and the Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Polytechnic Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin.

Alba and Bahrain Polytechnic will work closely to customise a curriculum for academic programmes in various engineering disciplines that target Alba's national employees. Moreover, this collaboration will facilitate knowledge exchange opportunities between both entities through applied research and other activities of common interest such as Environment, Social and Governance (ESG).

On this occasion, Alba's CEO Ali Al Baqali stated:
"Our investment in education is the passport to the future as our Tomorrow belong to those who prepare for it Today. There is no greater investment other than educating our human capital as this will give us the best return we aim for -- becoming the number one aluminium supplier for the generations to come.
We look forward to working closely with Bahrain Polytechnic to furthering the caliber of our high-potential national employees, who in turn will lead Alba's future growth and contribute to the economic prosperity of the Kingdom of Bahrain."

Adding further, Bahrain Polytechnic's CEO, Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, said:
"We are very pleased to sign this MoU with Alba - one of the leading Aluminium producers in the world. This agreement paves the way for further collaboration, especially in the areas of scientific research, training, and academic programmes.
Such partnerships with national companies will help advance our efforts to invest in human capital through training and developing the national workforce. This will in turn realise the objectives of Bahrain Polytechnic's Strategic Plan 2020-2024, which is in line with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030."

Bahrain's Polytechnic's Dean of Engineering, Design, and ICT Dr. Christakis Papageorgiou, Head of School: Engineering Dr. Christina Georgantopolou, and Chief: Industry and Continuing Education Abdulridha Dismal and Alba's Director Administration Hamad Al Shaibeh, Sr. Manager HR and Training Rawdha Salman Al Aradi were also present at the MoU signing ceremony.

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 11:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
